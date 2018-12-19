We are blessed to have an engaged citizenry in Punta Gorda. It is part of the fabric of this community and distinguishes us from other municipalities that marvel at how much we can achieve here. Historically, our residents and business owners rallied to support revitalization efforts as we approached the centennial of our founding in 1987.
Did you know Punta Gorda is a national role model for community involvement? That’s right. After Hurricane Charley devastated this community in 2004, our residents and business owners took it upon themselves to come together and form TEAM Punta Gorda, raise over $250,000 in eight weeks, hire renowned urban planner Jaime Correa and hold a week of charrettes to gather community input which resulted in the development of the Citizens’ Master Plan 2005.
That’s not where it stopped. FEMA said we should have taken at least 20 years to achieve what was nothing less than a miraculous recovery in five years. Thank you to everyone who participated. When we held the X-treme Makeover Celebration in 2009 in our new Laishley Park, other than some vacant lots it was hard to tell that something so tragic had happened five years earlier. The Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside was already under construction at the time.
After Hurricane Ike swept through the Gulf of Mexico in 2008 to ravage the Texas coast, representatives from Punta Gorda were invited to participate in a lessons-learned conference call with communities from across the U.S. that had experienced natural disasters. One of the lessons learned that we shared was the importance of involving the community in the solution. Results are more expedient when the community is engaged. Later, when we reviewed copies of community redevelopment plans, we saw that citizens had played a key role in in defining next steps.
In addition to updated land development regulations, TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers completed many projects in partnership with local government, businesses, residents and other nonprofit organizations. In the interest of full disclosure, I was fortunate to serve as the volunteer CEO of TEAM Punta Gorda from 2008 through 2013, when I resigned to run for my position on the Punta Gorda City Council representing District 5.
TEAM Punta Gorda is only one of many organizations and businesses that contributed to where we are today. This consistent desire to participate continues even though 50 percent of our population turns over every eight years. City Manager Howard Kunik documented these contributions in a presentation titled, “Results through Collaboration: The Power of Partnerships.” You’ll find this on the city’s website under Government/City Manager/Communications.
Our City Council recently approved retaining Dover, Kohl & Partners to develop a Citywide Master Plan. While we have significant expertise on our city staff and could conceivably do this in-house, we want the Master Plan updated in a timely manner. We can’t continue the business of the city and add this to existing workloads. It’s also a good idea to get outside expertise to make sure we’re implementing best practices while retaining our historic character. You will have the opportunity to participate in this process next March.
Leading up to the Citywide Master Plan, TEAM Punta Gorda and the City of Punta Gorda are hosting “Punta Gorda: Journey to the Future, Let’s Learn Together,” Jan. 7 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. This is an opportunity for the community to hear excellent speakers, from Victor Dover, who will be leading the Citywide Master Plan initiative; local residents who will relate our history, and luncheon keynote speaker John Redmond, CEO of Allegiant Airlines.
I encourage everyone to participate in this free workshop. The only cost is your lunch, unless you brown bag it. Go to www.teampuntagorda.org/journey-to-the-future/ to register for this event. I hope to see you there.
Thank you in advance for participating. Together, we can achieve much in 2019 that will shape our community for years to come.
Nancy Prafke is mayor of the city of Punta Gorda. You may contact her at nprafke@cityofpuntagordafl.com. She publishes a weekly newsletter to keep residents informed. Send an email if you would like to be added to her distribution list.
