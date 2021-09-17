When you think of colorful foliage plants that you might add to your landscape, you may target crotons, coleus or even caladiums. But what about the copperleaf?
Copperleaf shrubs today come in a surprising array of colors and leaf shapes that simply pop in the landscape. Many copperleaf shrubs are, just as their name reflects, coppery in color. There is at least one of a different color: Java White.
First, let’s look at the origins of this popular Fiji and South Pacific native. Copperleaf shrubs can grow upwards to 10-feet tall and wide, but can be easily pruned to whatever shape is desired.
Used informally, the copperleaf is a relatively fast grower and makes a spectacular hedge or privacy screen with individual plants spaced 3- to 5-feet apart.
Besides the gorgeous leaves, copperleaf often develop fuzzy, cattail-like flowers from the leaf axils. The best foliage color will be realized in full sun. These shrubs will tolerate some shade, but may develop sparse branching in low light areas. Copperleaf can be cold sensitive, but any frost-nipped portions quickly re-sprout when warm weather returns. The flamboyant copperleaf will benefit from wind and salty spray protection.
While you may have only seen one or two cultivars of copperleaf, there are about 26 types available. Many are rich copper in color with blotches of red, orange, yellow and pink. Many also have serrated leaves, delicately-cut foliage and twisted leaf margins.
One cultivar that is very different is called Java White. This beautiful variety sports large white and green leaves with random patterns of splotches, speckles and angular color design displays. It is so different that it deserves a second look to be part of your landscape.
Like many copperleaf shrub varieties, Java White can be found at local garden centers. But if you can find an established specimen plant, and a cooperative owner, copperleaf shrubs are incredibly easy to propagate from cuttings. Propagating your own from cuttings obtained from gardening friends will help you increase your copperleaf collection over time.
So to enhance, or even provide a substitute for flowers, plants with colorful, textured leaves such as the copperleaf can add a layer of splendor and interest to your yard. The copperleaf, another Florida-Friendly Landscaping plant, can provide these attributes and more.
