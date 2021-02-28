Our news staff is busy working on stories that will spotlight the anniversary of the coronavirus hitting Florida. I know a lot of you might not want to celebrate something so dire, and believe me, we agree.
It's not a celebration, but we believe it helps to look back at the good and the bad and the struggles so many people and health professionals have dealt with.
While listening in on meetings with other editors and reporters, I began to think back about all the issues this pandemic has presented to us all. I thought today might be an opportunity to look back at some of the good and bad over the past 12 months.
The bad:
Where do I start?
I'll begin with the fact we suddenly had to confront a virus that no one had ever had before. There was no medication for it. Doctors and health professionals were flying by the seat of their pants trying to figure out the best way to treat it.
People were going to the hospital and were not able to see their families out of fear of infecting them. Some people, unfortunately, never saw their families again. I've written stories about people like Joe Russo Jr., a Port Charlotte man who caught the disease and barely made it to the hospital.
He was never able to hug his family goodbye — or even see them again. They called him on the phone just moments before he died.
Then we had to deal with the people who didn't want to wear a mask. I'll just leave it at that.
Businesses — especially restaurants — were devastated. Some closed down for good. Grocery store clerks had to deal with angry people who couldn't find toilet paper and other products they were in need of.
And then, we got the vaccine. With that, other issues have surfaced. People trying to sign up for a shot have become angry and frustrated trying to schedule a visit online. People over 70 or over 80 are competing with people 65 and over for a shot and it has driven many to just give up.
The good:
Well, there's not a lot.
But, first of all, we have to give credit to President Donald Trump and his Operation Warp Speed vaccine program.
As far as we can tell, the vaccines the U.S. has produced are the best in the world and they were produced in history-making speed.
Let's not also forget President Joe Biden for ramping up the distribution system with large vaccination centers and his use of the National Guard to increase the number of shots in arm.
The work of our health professionals is another example of good — excellence actually. So many nurses, doctors and others who work in hospitals put their own lives on the line to care for the sick. They worked long hours. They sometimes would not go home to their families for fear of infecting them.
Yet they were true to their oaths and their mission to heal the sick.
I'm sure I have overlooked some of the good.
But the best thing about the virus has been — for the most part (there are exceptions) — the unity that has come out of the fight against this awful virus. So many people have sacrificed their normal lives to stay home and quarantine and protect others. People have gone out of their way to help elderly neighbors who chose to stay home.
I have faith we will all get through this together.
