Cord Cosler remembers the day the music died. And we’re not talking about a plane crash that claimed early rock ‘n’ roll stars memorialized in Don McLean’s “American Pie” anthem.
No, we’re talking about 2020 and the day the pandemic suspended live performances. It was quite a blow to Cosler, who heads up Celebrity Direct Entertainment and puts on dozens of live shows a year all over the world.
“I was heading back from a show in the Carolinas, and my phone started ringing,” he said. “Everything was shut down.”
It probably took Cosler days to add up all the canceled shows — and his lost income.
“Luckily, we had some good years before this and had a little money on hand,” he said.
Cosler is the king of ‘60s and ‘70s music acts that are still around doing their thing for adoring audiences of baby boomers and of tribute acts who perform the songs and act the part of several classic bands. His stable of performers includes Three Degrees, Sister Sledge, the Reflections, the Ladies of the Supremes (which include two singers who performed with the original Supremes) and Glenn Leonard’s Temptations Revue.
Leonard, a former member of the Temptations, offers one of the most popular shows.
“We lost about 60 shows to the pandemic,” Cosler said. “I had a big European tour from October to December (2020) that we had to cancel and about 45 dates here in the states.
“It’s been awful for the entertainers.”
So how did they all survive financially?
In some states, Cosler said, the entertainers were able to get unemployment assistance as gig workers. And Cosler leaned on the money he had in the bank
“Fortunately, things are picking back up,” he said of the coronavirus restrictions being eased in several states.
“We’re starting to reschedule some shows and get new bookings.”
Florida and Texas are especially welcoming to live shows again and venues in those states are keeping the phone ringing.
“Some are not open 100% but if they can get something on the books for later this year when they are open, they’re doing it. They don’t want their theaters sitting empty.
“Glenn and the Temptations are back on the road. I’m booking a lot of tribute acts for a lower cost. Those acts are less risk for venues. I just booked a Doors tribute for Texas and the California Surf band (filled with former Beach Boys musicians) in Indianapolis for the 500 weekend.”
Cosler said he had hoped things would be taking off by last fall, but the pandemic had a choke hold on live shows.
“We thought it would be over by June/July and as it got worse, I kept thinking next month will be fine and shows kept getting pushed back as the virus just exploded. People in the entertainment world just kept asking how long can it go on.”
Right now Cosler has Blackberry Smoke, a blues crossover act, booked into the Twisted Fork on April 29 and other shows in the pipeline.
“I’m just thankful I’m still in business,” he said.
People who love live music are, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.