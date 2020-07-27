County staff presented an update on Centennial celebration plans to commissioners Tuesday and scheduled a Centennial partners meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road in Englewood. The meeting is open to the public.
The meeting will include an update on plans to commemorate the April 23, 2021, Centennial anniversary of the creation of the county. Community organizations are invited to share what they are working on and coordinate activities.
Charlotte County was created on April 23, 1921, when DeSoto County was divided into five counties, Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Henry and Highlands. The county was named after Charlotte Harbor based on a newspaper contest.
The county created a Centennial website, www.CharlotteCounty100.com, to provide historical information about the county and a central calendar of events planned by the county and submitted by community groups. People can also sign up to receive emails about the Centennial. A Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100, allows people to share information, events, photos and videos.
Hurricane prep
With Hurricane Gonzalo churning in the Atlantic, it is a great reminder to complete whatever storm preparations you haven’t already made. We know Charlotte County residents take readiness to heart given our experiences in past seasons. The coronavirus pandemic adds a new wrinkle to the makeup of your disaster plans, both in how to plan for potential evacuation orders and what you stockpile to ride out a storm and its aftermath.
Residents should know that no evacuation plan should include going to a shelter as the first option. Due to social distancing and other considerations, county shelters will have far less capacity than in past years, not to mention the inherent risks posed by keeping evacuees in a confined space for an extended period of time. Your evacuation plan should start with identifying shelter options with friends or family in safer areas in or out of the county or inland hotels outside the projected path.
As a reminder, now is the time to make sure your insurance is in order, update your phone contact lists, refill your medications and know your evacuation zone. Visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and enter your address to confirm your zone. For a comprehensive list of plans you should be making, visit Ready.gov.
Readiness also includes staying informed about the progress of the current storm in the media and online sources. As always, if Charlotte County is threatened by this or other storms, visit our website for the latest information. Stay safe and be well.
Library closure
The Mid-County Regional Library will be closed through Aug. 21 to be used as an early voting and primary election site. The library will resume its limited service hours on Aug. 22. Those hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hector Flores is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
