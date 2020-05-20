Charlotte County will open additional park facilities on June 1.
The Mid-County Regional Library will be open June 2 with limited capacity, computers by reservation only and reduced hours of operation.
The following amenities will be open for regular hours:
Carmalita Park horse arena
Radio-controlled tracks and ponds
Pavilions and picnic tables
Basketball, bocce, shuffleboard and volleyball courts
Don Cerbone Skate Park
Park users are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing, good hygiene and personal protection.
The pools at Port Charlotte Beach Park, Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park and South County Regional Park will open with restrictions on the number of patrons allowed. Pool patrons must make a reservation for one-hour blocks of lap swimming or exercise classes. No walk-ins allowed. Online reservations will be accepted beginning May 31. Visit www.CharlotteCounty.gov and click the County Pools banner.
For library information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Libraries & History or call 941-613-3160. Curbside pick-up will continue at all branches.
Sports fields are open, but not for organized or league activities. Playgrounds, splash pads, outdoor fitness equipment, port-o-lets, Cedar Point Environmental Center, JM Berlin Skate Park and recreation centers remain closed.
County park trails and paths and boat ramps have remained open throughout the coronavirus outbreak. After brief closures, the county opened beaches, fishing piers, tennis and pickleball courts, disc golf courses and park restrooms.
Test site
On May 14, the Florida Department of Health Charlotte County opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Charlotte Sports Park on State Road 776 in Port Charlotte. To be tested, register at coadfl.org/covid-19-testing-assessment. No tests will administered without a reservation. No doctor’s note is needed and there is no cost for the test. The testing site is opened from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Times and dates are subject to change.
If you have questions about this testing site, please contact CharlotteCOVID@flhealth.gov.
Parking fees
County beach and boat ramp parking fees will be reinstated June 1. Patrons without a seasonal or annual parking pass or a state-issued handicap permit must use the ParkMobile website or phone app to pay for parking. No cash, coins or credit cards will be accepted at the meters.
Beach and boat ramp parking can be paid at the beach with your smartphone or in advance by tablet, computer or smartphone. Visit the ParkMobile website at www.ParkMobile.com or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
This policy will protect patrons and staff from exposure to the new coronavirus by eliminating interaction with the meters and money deposited by patrons. Parking fees partially fund Community Services Department operations, facilities and services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.