Let me tell you a story about a cook and an auto racer.
She was 15 and he was 16 when the two Charlotte County teens met. And it wasn’t love at first sight.
“We didn’t even speak at first,” said Trazia Rae (the cook). “It took a while to warm up to him.”
But warm up she did after the two dated for eight years — during which time Josh Williams (the auto racer) got her home every night on time to avoid problems with her dad, Ron Morgan, owner of Complete Auto Repair. The dating ended in a 2018 marriage that has seen both pursue their dreams as she has become famous for her cooking and he is making a name for himself in NASCAR.
Today, they travel the U.S. in an RV they recently bought, going to race tracks for weekend racing while she operates online, making a career with her popular recipes and teaching cooking to a huge audience that is hooked on her cooking style.
Trazia says her fame came almost by accident.
“I was not working much during the pandemic so I created a cooking video and it just blew up on social media,” she said. “Cooking has always been my passion. I thought about going to culinary school once.
One of her most popular posts is all about drinking a soda filled with peanuts — it’s a southern thing.
“That post went viral,” she said. “My Mom did the peanuts and soda thing growing up. She had a lot of food tendencies.”
Trazia has been busy making up more and more recipes and more and more people are snatching them up. She’s managed to put many of them in a cookbook — “I’m an author now,” she gushes.
She said she focuses on southern comfort food — appetizers, sandwiches, sun tea, etc.
Meanwhile, Josh said he’s close to his dream of success on the NASCAR racing circuit.
He had a big race last night in Bristol, Tennessee that he was “super excited” about.
“We don’t have the money that a lot of racers do, but I’m trying to run on talent now,” he said. “I think we would be unstoppable if we had big money.”
Josh said he started racing go-karts when he was 4 years old, growing up in Charlotte County.
“Racing is all I’ve ever done,” he said. “I have never had a 9-5 job. When I moved to North Carolina I got with some big people and raced in the ARCA series and the Xfinity series and won against some bigger teams.”
The couple lives in Concord, North Carolina with two cats, two dogs and some chickens. No kids in the plan right now.
They bought the RV a few weeks ago so Trazia could travel to race tracks while she worked — coming up with a new venture called “Trackside with Trazia.”
“We wish would would have done (the RV thing) years ago,” Josh said.
