Testing for coronavirus continues at Charlotte Sports Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration is required. Visit coadfl.org or call 211 to register.
No doctor’s note is needed and there is no cost for the test. If you have questions about this testing site, please contact CharlotteCOVID@flhealth.gov.
OneBlood is offering free coronavirus antibody testing for blood donors. The Big Red Bus will be at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., in Port Charlotte, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, June 12.
To make an appointment for that day or any other time, call 1-888-9DONATE or visit oneblood.org.
Offices open
Some county customer service centers will reopen Monday. Protective shields have been installed to protect customers and employees and occupancy in waiting areas will be limited to allow for proper social distancing. Customers are encouraged to continue to conduct county business online, by phone or using department drop boxes for payments. For information about services available online, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the COVID-19 banner at the top of the page.
County constitutional officers will be opening on a limited basis Monday, as well.
The Tax Collector’s Englewood, Port Charlotte, Murdock and Punta Gorda locations are offering appointments for services that cannot be done online, by telephone, drop box, or by mail. Make an appointment online at www.TaxCollector.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call 941-743-1350.
The Property Appraiser will be reopening offices at the Charlotte County Administration Center and the Horton West County Annex in Englewood on Monday. The Punta Gorda office will remain closed until further notice. The public is encouraged to obtain needed services by using the appraiser’s website, email or by phone. Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control the Property Appraiser’s office strongly recommends the public wear face protective coverings when entering all office locations. For information, visit www.ccappraiser.com.
For information on the Supervisor of Elections’ reopening plans, visit www.charlottevotes.com.
For information on the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s reopening plans, visit www.charlotteclerk.com.
For information on the sheriff’s office reopening plans, visit www.ccsofl.net.
Parking fees
Beginning Monday, parking fees will be reinstated at county beaches and boat ramps. Patrons who do not have seasonal or annual passes must pay using the ParkMobile smart phone app or website – the meters at the parks cannot be used. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the Beaches and Boat Ramps Parking Information banner at the top of the page.
Sports leagues
County sports fields are open for organized activities effective immediately. The county has communicated with league organizers to provide information on safe practices following Centers for Disease Control guidelines on social distancing and hygiene.
Hector Flores is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
