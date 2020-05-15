We are looking forward to another week of our new normal in the city of Punta Gorda.
City Council meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Historic City Hall chambers. The agenda contains a full slate of items including an update on city’s actions relating to a Declared State of Emergency due to COVID-19. The emergency management director will provide a status update for City Council and residents.
The council will also have their first discussion about changes to the sign code. The city attorney has recommended that the city’s sign code be amended to provide for specific content-neutral regulation. The intent and purpose is to promote the public health, safety and welfare through a comprehensive system of reasonable, effective, consistent, content-neutral and nondiscriminatory sign standards and requirements.
Urban Design staff received a request from Charlotte High School to place blue and gold ribbons on the light poles throughout the city in honor of the graduating seniors. Due to COVID-19, many of the normal activities for the graduating seniors such as prom, grad night and the graduation ceremony have been cancelled. Placing the ribbons would show community support for the Charlotte High School Class of 2020. The ribbons would be in place from May 22 to June 5.
An Action Register quarterly update is slated to take place at the meeting. The Action Register is used to track the status of tasks and projects to be undertaken by staff. This register is updated on a weekly basis and posted to the city’s website www.cityofpuntagordafl.com under City Communications. In addition, the City Attorney Action Register update will be shared to keep City Council updated as to the status of pending litigation.
Parking in the Historic District continues to be a topic of discussion. The city received a request from the Historic District Homeowners Association to implement a plan that prohibits overnight parking in the area between Harvey Street and Fishermen’s Village, Gilchrist Park to West Virginia Street. Specifically, the request states “the Punta Gorda Historic District Homeowners Association (PGHD HOA) Board of Directors voted unanimously in support of an ordinance to regulate overnight parking in a portion of the historic district.”
Nature Park Phase II Serenity Garden improvements will be considered. The PGI Green Thumbs are the caretakers responsible for the development and enhancement of the city’s Nature Park. As part of their continuing efforts to improve and maintain the park, they are proposing to install a serenity garden. As with previous improvements, this next phase will need both City Council and Florida Department of Environmental Protection approval.
Due to emergency attendance limitations, City Council will also accept written comments on any scheduled agenda item received by the city manager in advance of the meeting. Submissions will be read into the record by a city staff member. Written comments must clearly identify the related agenda item and include the submitter’s full name. Written comments may also be provided on any matter, but such comments must be received by the City Manager prior to the start of the meeting. All written comments must be limited in length so that they may be read into the record in approximately 3 minutes. Written comments may be submitted prior to the start of the meeting to the City Manager by email to citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com, regular mail to 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950, or document drop off located inside the City Hall Annex lobby at 126 Harvey St. The meeting is available live on the City of Punta Gorda Youtube channel bit.ly/2Z1ty6A.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda City Manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.