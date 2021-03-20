I never could have imagined my morning routine would include selecting a face mask to complement my outfit. Yet here we are, in 2021, donning a fresh mask each morning while only being able to see each other’s choice from 6 feet away.
Admittedly, my favorite mask is bright blue and says LIVE UNITED. It is a phrase I have said a million times since coming onboard the United Way of Charlotte County in 2014.
Thanks to COVID-19, LIVE UNITED now has a deeper meaning for many of us. Reflecting back on the past year, I feel more united to Charlotte County than ever before. It was incredible to watch our partners, our community and our neighbors unite to battle an invisible enemy that waged a war on our health, our economy and our education system.
I asked some of these partners to share what they think it means to LIVE UNITED, after having lived (united) through a global pandemic.
“I feel like there isn’t anything we, as a united community, can’t accomplish. There is no challenge too big or resource gap too insurmountable,” said Angela Hogan, CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership. Her team united to build a website that processed emergency assistance applications and assisted with scheduling COVID testing.
“Living united is what makes Charlotte County such an amazing place to live. It is a way of life for us. We work together to do whatever it takes to help,” said Lynn Dorler, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County. His team united to prepare and distribute over 4,000 dinners to children in the community.
When asked what LIVE UNITED means to him, County Administrator Hector Flores said, “Words we’ve always lived by as a community – which was even more evident in our united pandemic response.” The Charlotte County government team united to respond in record time to address the most critical community needs while managing a largely remote workforce.
“Over the past year, LIVE UNITED to me meant truly working together, despite all differences to help raise others up. Even in different ‘boats’ we all weathered the same storm, providing ‘oars’ when needed to make sure no one sank. Living united means living selflessly to benefit the greater good and our community at large,” said Jessica Stanfield, executive director of the Guardian ad Litem Foundation. Her team united to connect with our community’s most vulnerable youth, ensuring their needs were met and that they felt safe.
“This pandemic has been the level ground for all agencies — we ALL have to work through this pandemic and united is how we will succeed,” said Melissa Nelson, regional program director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast. Her team united to advocate for at-risk youth who had limited access to technology. They placed laptops in the hands of kids who were then able to participate in the summer reading challenge, stay connected to their mentors and have some virtual fun at a time when in person activities had come to a screeching halt.
Carmel Kisiday, director of elementary learning for Charlotte County Public Schools said, “United we stand. Divided we fall!” The Charlotte County Public Schools team united to take on the impossible task of balancing both the safety and the academic success of our students.
United Way of Charlotte County office manager Jen Coalwell said, “Even if we are not physically in the same place, we are all still capable of living and keeping united.” The United Way of Charlotte County team strives to live united each and every day, which took on a new meaning during the pandemic.
We truly felt united when we heard from families who were thankful for food, supplies, diapers and baby wipes, and schools thankful for masks for their students. We saw VITA tax volunteers live united as they stepped up to the plate to serve, preparing taxes during a pandemic – in spite of a pandemic.
Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty is lived out together with each of you. Thank you to every single person who stepped up to donate supplies, masks, food, ideas, innovation, funds, and to those who have volunteered with heart and grace.
