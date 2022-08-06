Angie Matthiessen

In 1971, Jacques Cousteau briefly explored the Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize, declaring it one of the top scuba diving sites in the world.

This giant sinkhole (the world’s largest) has a depth of approximately 410 feet, is filled with giant stalactites and is home to several species of sharks.


