Good day to all! Did you know Punta Gorda had three ice plants over time in its early history? Mechanical refrigeration was first proposed by Dr. John Gorrie of Apalachicola, Florida. Specializing in tropical diseases, he believed cool air helped his patients. Gorrie was granted a patent in May 1851 for his ice-making machine, but unable to get financing for its manufacture, died penniless in 1855. However, by the time Isaac Trabue platted the town that became Punta Gorda, improvements had been made to Gorrie’s idea resulting in the ability to mass produce ice.
Trabue built the town’s first ice plant in 1891. Located on both sides of Berry Street between Virginia and Olympia Avenues, the Ice Factory Company plant was steam driven and could produce 15 tons per day. A long chute to the bay front allowed easy movement of ice to waiting boats, and Henry Plant’s railroad passed through the complex on its way to the Long Dock. Readily available ice and the railroad opened up a northern fresh fish market, dramatically changing the local fishing industry. Being the only game in town though, Trabue’s company dictated prices and operated only during the fishing season. Consequently, it was just a matter of time before competition came to the growing settlement.
In June 1895, local businessmen organized The Punta Gorda Ice and Power Company. Its plant, built at the corner of King Street (U.S. 41 north) and Virginia Avenue, could produce ice more economically using compressors powered by electric motors rather than steam, and had a larger daily capacity of 25 tons. It also provided ice year-round to appreciative townsfolk.
By 1897, due to that competition and Henry Plant’s decision to rely primarily on his new port at Tampa, resulting in removal of track running through Trabue’s complex to the Long Dock, the Ice Factory Company ceased production. However, track on King Street leading to the depot, Hotel Punta Gorda, and Plant’s new dock remained, so the railroad, along with a growing population, kept Punta Gorda Ice and Power in business. In fact, the plant operated into the early 1960s and the building still stands today. As a youngster, I remember my family stopping by to get a 25-pound block of ice for the cooler before heading to the beach or woods for a picnic. Of course, you needed an ice pick!
Trabue tried once again in 1902 when he convinced a group of Philadelphia investors to join him in the Consolidated Ice Manufacturing, Refrigeration, and Fish Company. Their plan was to furnish cheaper ice to fishermen and process “trash fish” into fertilizer.
With that in mind, “Consolidated” constructed a huge four-boiler ice factory on Trabue’s old site between Virginia and Olympia Avenues and a four-story fertilizer plant at the foot of Berry Street about where the Punta Gorda Boat Club is located today. If you knew where to look, a portion of the ice plant’s foundation remained evident at the corner of Berry and Olympia until a home’s recent construction and I remember as a youngster playing on the beach among the fertilizer plant’s large rock foundation pylons, long since buried. For a kid, it was one of the neatest places in town.
However, by the time construction was completed, declining catches rendered operation of either impractical and neither went into production. In a test run though, three 150-ton blocks of ice, about 5,000 cubic feet each, were produced. Placed on a vacant lot, it’s said they took three months to melt. It must have been quite the financial disaster, since when constructed, Consolidated’s plant was claimed to be the largest plate ice factory east of the Mississippi.
Visit Charlotte County online library resources to view photographs of Punta Gorda’s ice plants. Select “Library Catalog,” click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. You can also view a tour of the Punta Gorda Archive at Punta Gorda Charlotte Library Archives. Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs are offered.
Also, check out the yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks”, that began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The second, featuring portions of a General Development Corporation brochure promoting Port Charlotte, is at Port Charlotte Beach. The next will be dedicated March 24 at Englewood Beach, featuring the Chadwick Beach pavilion.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of the Daily Sun and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
