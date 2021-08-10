Do the Right Thing of Charlotte County was founded in 1995 by the late Capt. Don Cerbone with the Punta Gorda Police Department and is a nonprofit 501c3 organization. In the last 25 years, more than 1,000 students in Charlotte County have been recognized for their achievements in academics, athletics, acts of heroism, community service, and for doing the right thing. The goal of the program is the same as it was in 1995, which is to instill positive attitudes, self-esteem, and to publicly recognize students for their achievements.
Recognizing our students is a wonderful experience, but not one without some associated expenses. Each month students from various Charlotte County Schools, and often home-schooled students, are presented with a trophy, a duffle bag filled with merchandise from local retailers, and gift cards for their good deeds. In addition to these gifts, these fine young citizens get personal recognition from various county officials, school officials, city of Punta Gorda council members, and their own friends and relatives. Lastly, our local newspapers provide a fantastic pictorial of each monthly Do the Right Thing ceremony. The ceremony is conducted each month throughout the school year and then a final ceremony is held in May to recognize the overall winner for the elementary, middle and high school levels. Not only does this program recognize students throughout the school year for their good deeds, it also awards three local high school seniors from each of the three high schools with scholarships for college. Without the generosity of the residents and businesses in this great community, this program would not be possible.
Become a sponsor
Kids Bronze Community Sponsor, $100-$500
• Your name/logo/link displayed on Punta Gorda Police DTRT website
• Sponsorship acknowledgment in all DTRT printed programs/promotional brochures.
• Program Certificate of Appreciation signed by Chief of Police.
• Included in list of sponsors to be distributed at each monthly DTRT awards ceremony
Lieutenant’s Silver Sponsor, $500
• Sponsorship acknowledgment on scrolling dual monitors in Police Department lobby 24/7
• Your name/logo/link displayed on Punta Gorda Police DTRT website
• Your name/logo prominently displayed at the entrance of each monthly DTRT awards ceremony.
• Sponsorship acknowledgment in all DTRT printed programs/promotional brochures.
• Program Certificate of Appreciation signed by Chief of Police.
• Included in list of sponsors to be distributed at each monthly DTRT awards ceremony
Captain’s Gold Sponsor, $1,000
• Your name/logo printed on DTRT letterhead
• Sponsorship acknowledgment on scrolling dual monitors in Police Department lobby 24/7
• Your name/logo/link displayed on Punta Gorda Police Department DTRT website
• Your name/logo prominently displayed at the entrance of each monthly DTRT awards ceremony
• Sponsorship acknowledgment in all Do the Right Thing printed programs/promotional brochures
• Program Certificate of Appreciation signed by Chief of Police.
• Included in list of sponsors to be distributed at each monthly DTRT awards ceremony
Chief’s Platinum Sponsor, $1,500
• A plaque commemorating your Platinum sponsorship for prominent display within your organization.
• Your name/logo printed on DTRT letterhead
• Sponsorship acknowledgment on scrolling dual monitors in Police Department lobby 24/7
• Your name/logo/link displayed on Punta Gorda Police Department DTRT Website BANNER
• Your name/logo prominently projected inside each monthly DTRT awards ceremony
• Your name/logo prominently displayed at the entrance of each monthly DTRT awards ceremony
• Sponsorship acknowledgment in all DTRT printed programs/promotional brochures
• Program Certificate of Appreciation signed by Chief of Police.
• Included in list of sponsors to be distributed at each monthly DTRT awards ceremony
Nominate a child
If you would like to nominate a student for “Do the Right Thing,” please go to www.PuntaGordaPolice.com and complete the nomination form.
If you have any further questions or would like to be a sponsor of Do the Right Thing of Charlotte County, please contact Lt. Justin Davoult, Punta Gorda Police Department, 1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Main: 941-639-4111; direct: 941-575-5525.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.