Good day to all!
The Charlotte County Historical Society’s 18th Hibiscus Festival is almost upon us, April 29, 30, and May 1 at Gilchrist Park. Check out thehibiscusfestival.com for more information.
Did you know my last column covered just a few of the area’s past commercial docks?
Picking back up with Henry Plant’s at the foot of King Street (U.S. 41 north), the “Railroad Dock,” built in the late 1890s, had tracks to service wholesale fish companies located on the dock and river steamers able to navigate shallow waters.
But that wasn’t the only large dock constructed at the “foot” of city streets during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Gustave Hart’s, at the end of Cross Street (U.S. 41 south), was near his large ship chandlery where one could obtain items such as ship’s canvas, cordage, resins, etc., and related small equipment.
The store caught fire just a few years after opening and Hart returned to his native Philadelphia. However, his daughter Celia had married local merchant Edward Wotitzky, so Punta Gorda eventually called him back.
The “Oyster Dock” was constructed by R.B. Smith at the end of Taylor Street and a cattle dock at the foot of Maude Street by the DeSoto Cattle and Wharf Association.
It eventually reached 3,100 feet in length and 9 feet of water. Just wide enough for cattle to walk single file and reach waiting schooners, its purpose was obvious.
One of the many murals in town, at 306 East Olympia Ave., depicts cattle being driven through Punta Gorda to the dock.
By the early 1900s, the Railroad Dock had become so busy a referendum was held proposing a “City Dock” be constructed at the end of Sullivan Street. It passed and the dock’s first tenant was an oysterman named John Smith, likely related to R.B.
Harvesting oysters was a major enterprise and it was common practice to dump empty shells on Retta Esplanade.
Although they made for a fine road base, the stench and flies caused problems. Eventually, the situation became so bad a city ordinance was adopted ending the practice and requiring disposal at a designated area on the edge of town near today’s Bass Inlet.
The ice company also built its own dock supporting a narrow-gauge railroad, just east of the Railroad Dock.
The “Ice Dock” made transfer of ice to the wholesalers and boxcars packed with fresh fish more efficient. Tracks travelled down the still existing alley from the ice house (today’s Ice House Pub) to the dock. Portions of the track are still with us today under layers of asphalt. And we think the bay front is busy now.
The Railroad Dock, badly damaged by fire in 1915, was repaired but removed in the late 1920’s for construction of the first Baron Collier Bridge.
Due to hurricane damage and subsequent neglect, the Sullivan Street municipal dock was replaced around the same time by a new city “dock” at the foot of Maude Street, much of it though actually fill behind substantial bulkheads. The Maude Street dock is now the location of Fishermen’s Village.
Visit Charlotte County Libraries and History online to view photographs of harbor docks.
Check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks.” It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards.
All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services”, then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.”
Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits”, or phone 941-629-7278, to find out what history related programs and videos are available, particularly James Abraham’s lecture series, “Endless Charlotte.”
