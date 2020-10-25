Woodrow “Woody” Hogan and wife Marie dropped their nine children off with an aunt and headed for a vacation in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
But, they hadn’t gotten far when Woody got a wild hair. He told Marie that “if I turn one way, we’ll go to Atlantic City and if I turn the other way, we’re going to Florida.”
That impromptu decision made a difference in his life — and the lives of thousands of home buyers in Charlotte County.
Woody ended up in Punta Gorda. He and Marie apparently loved the place because he bought a house with a handshake and moved his family south from New York, where he left a business for his brother to run for him.
It didn’t take Woody long to land a job. He became a salesman for General Development Corporation. If you’re new to the area, GDC is credited with developing Charlotte County and North Port and for decades was one of the main real estate development companies in the area.
They were responsible for selling (and I’m making this up, but it’s probably close to the truth) about 50% or more of the homes people were living in back in 1970 or so.
Their pitch to northern workers and military veterans was “buy a piece of sunny Florida on the Gulf Coast for $10 down and $10 a month.” Who could resist?
“Dad sold thousands of homes,” Colleen White, one of his four daughters, said.
Woody’s success as a salesman, however, didn’t keep him away from dinner every night at home — except on rare trips to headquarters in Miami.
“He was a believer in get up and get to work and be home when the family eats,” White said. “That was back when people sat and ate dinner together.”
The family home was on Rampart where Woody “raised some cattle for fun and some citrus. He lived there until he passed away in 2006,” White said. Woody was 93 when he died, just a couple of years after Marie passed.
When cleaning out her parents’ home with her eight brothers and sisters, White found and kept an old GDC logo — meticulously hand-made from string for her father. She thought it was not only rare but probably a pretty historic symbol of the building of Charlotte County.
She and her husband Roger have decided to donate it to the Charlotte County History Services.
“It was mounted on a wall,” said White, who purchased the family home from the estate. “You can see a circle where the paint is faded around where it hung.
“I just thought it would fit good in a museum.”
And she’s right. Anyone interested in the history of how Charlotte County came to be, should know about GDC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.