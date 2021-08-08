Peggy Eakin is nobody's fool.
Eakin, who lives in Port Charlotte, wrote me a letter and enclosed a mailing she received that she instantly figured was fake news.
She wanted me to read it too, just to make sure she hadn't won $9.5 million.
Well, I'm pretty sure she didn't.
You see, the letter was full of icons like the Mega Millions logo and even had a photo of a woman receiving a check for $9.5 million. But the red flags were everywhere.
It started with the fact the Mega Millions were from the "Spanish" sweepstakes international lottery program. And the winner was drawn back in March. But "due to a mix up of numbers and names," the results were not released until April 6. And Peggy's name was supposedly entered as "an independent client."
Peggy didn't enter any Spanish sweepstakes. And, while she would love to have $9.5 million, it didn't take her long to figure out she was being scammed.
The letter said all she needed to do to get her money was go to Madrid, Spain to collect, or pay a fee to have the check delivered. They also asked for a copy of an ID, her passport and driver's license or utility bill with her name on it. The letter was signed by Don. Miguel Fernandez.
If Don. Miguel sends you a letter, please read it carefully before you start spending the money.
So, while I dreamed of winning $9.5 million, I began to ponder some questions. If you'll pardon me for asking:
• Now that more stores are asking to once again wear masks, where do you find them? I can find some of those paper masks, but the good cloth ones are scarce, it seems. Home Depot sold out of the good ones I bought months ago. Apparently they put them on sale for $1, thinking the pandemic was over.
• Which will get built first, Sunseeker Resort or the restaurant/bar scheduled to go in on the vacant waterfront property across U.S. 41 at the foot of the bridge?
• Did you hear the Italian men won the 4X100 relay at the Olympics? I mean no disrespect to Italians, but when did someone from Italy ever beat Jamaica or the U.S. in a sprint before this? I'm still shaking my head.
• If you had a car with 402,000 miles on it, would you fix the leak in the rear main seal? Where's Boris when I need him?
• Does it seem to you that Ron DeSantis is running for governor in 2022 and president in 2024 at the same time?
• Is red tide going to ruin our last couple of weeks of summer? Hopefully not. The kids deserve a couple more days at the beach.
• When was the last time a restaurant emailed or posted a message apologizing for having to raise prices because of a supply-and-demand issue? Magnolia Street Seafood and Grill in Arcadia did. I haven't been there for a while, but I am looking forward to going back soon, even if the prices went up a little bit.
• And, speaking of seafood, have you tried Brothers Fish House in Port Charlotte. It's the former PC's Fish House, and the fish is really good.
• Finally, did you know, according to SmartAssets, Sarasota County residents were #10 in Florida for getting the highest tax refunds? Charlotte County ranked 67th and DeSoto County was 36th. What does that tell you? I have no idea, but looking at my tax refund, I understand.
John Hackworth is the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
