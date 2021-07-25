Dr. David Klein has a competitive streak.
The 71-year-old Port Charlotte ophthalmologist wants to be the oldest working member of his family — ever.
"I've had this one job for 42 years, and I am trying to set the family record," he said.
That will be quite an accomplishment. You see his grandfather, Max Koppelman, a New York City dentist, worked until he was 86.
Then there was his great uncle Richard Wigod, who didn't retire until he was 87. He was a doctor in San Diego.
Finally, the all-time champ was David's father, Bernard Klein. He practiced as an accountant until he was 92.
David might just be able to beat those numbers. Besides a busy office, he is one of the most active members of the community, and that active lifestyle keeps him young.
He's chairman of the board of New Project Cooper Street in Punta Gorda. He is on the board of the Southwest Florida Vietnam Memorial Wall — where he spent plenty of time last year planting flowers in gardens around the wall in Punta Gorda. He is a board member at the Military Heritage Museum.
And, of course, he is co-founder and medical director of Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic in Port Charlotte, where hundreds of people go for free treatment each year.
Last week he told me he was excited and proud of everything going on at those institutions.
"Cooper Street is doing well with its new leadership," he said. "It is back on track. We just got the new bricks and pavers installed at the wall. And, we have lots of new customers at the Military Heritage Museum.
"I'm certainly not responsible for all that. I'm just along for the ride."
He said the difference between 2021 and 2020 is remarkable. Last year the pandemic halted any fundraising for the Andes clinic and the other nonprofits he is involved in. But now things are back to normal with supporters of the clinic able to host fundraisers as well as the clinic itself. Plus, most all of the volunteers, many of them in the more vulnerable age group, had to take time off last year for fear of catching the COVID. Now, they're back on the job.
As he talks of all the endeavors he is involved in, you can almost see him take a deep breath like he is surveying the landscape.
"I have been blessed," he said.
"My wife, Stephanie, has been by my side for 32 years. My office staff — Janie, Heather, Maura, Melissa and Jill — most all of them friends once at Port Charlotte High have been with me for decades. And my optician, Jennifer, fits right in with them."
David speaks weekly with his constant mentor and good friend Dr. Mark Asperilla, who is limited in his activities after suffering a stroke.
"We're both proud of the clinic and the wall and our families."
Speaking of families, David has two sons who may one day want to break the longevity record for working one job.
Richard is a dentist in Punta Gorda, and Robert is a lawyer in San Diego.
So, it's "all good" for Dr. David Klein. I probably won't be around to see if he can break his family record. But I'm betting on him.
John Hackworth is the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun. He can be reached at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.
