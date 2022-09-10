I like to grow annual flowers like marigolds, cosmos, globe amaranths and portulaca for my front yard. Annual flowers allow you to take a relatively inexpensive pack of seeds and grow many plants economically. While annual flowers are by their very name “annual” and go from seed to peak flowering and then decline as they produce seed and finish their lifecycle, they offer color and variety to planting beds. One annual flower that you might want to try in late summer/early fall is the zinnia. Like many annual flowers, the zinnia offers a wide range of color, size and texture to the landscape.
Just like many plants, zinnias were named after a real person, Dr. Johann Gottfried Zinn, who first described this plant. Originally from Mexico, zinnias became really popular in the 1920s as breeding brought color, size and form to flower gardens everywhere. Zinnia breeding continued with the addition of disease resistance, low maintenance and increased tolerance to heat and humidity. Selection of zinnias depends on your taste and particular needs.
You can choose from so many diverse forms – at least 100 cultivars in fact! Zinnias have growth habits from three to 4-foot tall giants to dwarfs of 8 inches which can be used as temporary groundcovers. There are single, semi-double and double petaled types. Some have a beehive-shaped flower; "Small World Cherry" is an example. A more flattened form is called a button-type. There are also dahlia-flowered types that are large and make good cut flowers. Some tall zinnias include "Ruffles," "Splendor" and "State Fair." A good dwarf type is "Thumbelina." Mid-sized zinnias have nice cultivars such as "Rose Pinwheel" and "Starlight." The colors are also magnificent ranging from chartreuse to purple with everything in-between from yellow, pink, white, cherry, orange, scarlet and even bi-colors.
While you can purchase grown, ready-to-plant zinnia transplants, they are very easy to start from seed. Zinnias can be grown in pots and transplanted, but they are just as easy to sow directly in planting beds. Plant the seeds in rows or groups covering them with about a half-inch of soil. Zinnia seeds will germinate in about a week and grow rapidly. Once the seedlings are large enough to become crowded, thin the plants so that there is good air circulation. Space plants according to the ultimate size of the plants – tall zinnias up to 18 inches, and dwarf zinnias about 8 inches. Very tall zinnias grown for cutting may need to be staked for extra support.
Zinnias are relatively low maintenance and easy to care for. Providing well-drained soil in a sunny location, water as needed and try to keep moisture off the leaves to help reduce disease. Powdery mildew, a fungal disease, is a common problem with zinnias. While good air circulation via sufficient spacing and keeping the foliage dry is helpful, there are selected cultivars that have been developed for powdery mildew resistance. As an example, the "Profusion" Series of zinnia is very tolerant of powdery mildew and other foliar diseases. Fertilize with a liquid fertilizer (as per label directions) about two times during their growing season. Regularly deadhead old flowers to encourage new blooms. Take advantage of the cut flower qualities of zinnias. Bouquets of cut zinnias will last about a week.
Try some different zinnias in your garden for the benefits of landscape color and abundant indoor bouquets! For more information on all types of annual flowers suitable for growing in our area, you can also call the Master Gardener Volunteer Helpdesk from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.