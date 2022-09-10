The zinnia

The zinnia offers an array of color and form. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

I like to grow annual flowers like marigolds, cosmos, globe amaranths and portulaca for my front yard. Annual flowers allow you to take a relatively inexpensive pack of seeds and grow many plants economically. While annual flowers are by their very name “annual” and go from seed to peak flowering and then decline as they produce seed and finish their lifecycle, they offer color and variety to planting beds. One annual flower that you might want to try in late summer/early fall is the zinnia. Like many annual flowers, the zinnia offers a wide range of color, size and texture to the landscape.

Just like many plants, zinnias were named after a real person, Dr. Johann Gottfried Zinn, who first described this plant. Originally from Mexico, zinnias became really popular in the 1920s as breeding brought color, size and form to flower gardens everywhere. Zinnia breeding continued with the addition of disease resistance, low maintenance and increased tolerance to heat and humidity. Selection of zinnias depends on your taste and particular needs.

Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte

countyfl.gov.

