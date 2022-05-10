Good day to all! A huge THANK YOU to everyone helping make the 18th Hibiscus Festival a success; vendors, musicians, volunteers, participants, and attendees, but especially our many sponsors! Couldn't have done it without you! Weather dampened things a bit, especially Friday night, but at least the rain has finally started. Looking forward to next year, May 5, 6, and 7. Sorry, no May Pole in 2023.
Did you know one of Punta Gorda’s early physicians ended up in town due to a chance meeting and friendship?
David Norman McQueen, born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, worked at his brother Neal’s sawmill until he saved enough money to attend medical school at the University of Georgia in Augusta.
While in Georgia, he met Harry R. Dreggers and they struck up a friendship.
After graduation, McQueen completed his internship at Tulane University in New Orleans. Guess where Harry had ended up?
While David was in New Orleans, Dreggers had come to Punta Gorda and in 1897, with Eugene Knight, organized the Punta Gorda Fish and Ice Company. With his internship completed, McQueen decided to pay his good friend a visit, arriving in 1901. Being an avid outdoorsman, once he got a “taste” of the area’s hunting and fishing opportunities, Dr. McQueen made Punta Gorda his home.
Being a bachelor, he was accustomed to taking his meals at the McClane boarding house on the southeast corner of West Retta Esplanade and Cross Street (U. S. 41 south).
As it turned out, Nathaniel Holderby, a retired attorney from Illinois was in town with his daughter Amy, enjoying the area’s excellent turkey hunting and staying at the same boarding house.
Married in 1905, David and Amy moved to Valdosta for one year, after his father-in-law stressed that Punta Gorda, full of cowboys and fishermen, was no place for his daughter.
However, the McQueens obviously missed the place, since they soon returned and raised a family of five children.
In the early days, the doctor made house calls in a buggy pulled by “Old Jim,” later switching to a Model T Ford.
Since the nearest hospital was in Arcadia, Punta Gorda did not have a hospital until 1947, the good doctor had given up his surgical practice, but still handled minor and emergency procedures in the parlor of his home.
As the town grew, he eventually moved his practice to a building at the corner of Taylor Street and today’s Herald Court, which had housed the Punta Gorda Herald’s printing press. There, he maintained a small surgical area.
In addition to his medical practice, Dr. McQueen was also state inspector for the area’s turpentine and saw mill operations, and the Port of Boca Grande’s quarantine doctor. Foreign ships could not dock until all aboard had been examined and found free of any medical issues.
As if that wasn’t enough to keep one person busy, he also built the town’s first combination soda fountain and drug store at the northwest corner of Taylor Street and West Marion Avenue, Seminole Pharmacy. He later sold it to Wallace Mobley. I recall many Saturday mornings there as a youngster, sipping a cherry coke and reading comic books.
Things were going well for the busy doctor and his family when in 1925, 10 days before Christmas, tragedy struck. During the holiday rush, two boys were struck by an automobile in front of the elementary school, which was on Taylor Street between Charlotte Avenue and King Street (U.S. 41).
Since there was no hospital, they were taken to their homes and Dr. McQueen summoned. He spent the afternoon and into the evening rushing back and forth tending to his patients.
Exhausted, later that evening, Dr. D.N. McQueen, just 55 years old, suffered a fatal heart attack at home.
Dr. McQueen served in World War I and Punta Gorda’s American Legion post is named in his honor. Visit Charlotte County’s website to view photographs of Dr. McQueen. Select “Community Services,” then “Libraries and History.” Click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line.
Check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks.” It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15, 2021 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.”
Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits”, or phone 941-629-7278, to find out what history related programs and videos are available, particularly James Abraham’s lecture series, “Endless Charlotte.”
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history.
We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-613-3228 for more information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.