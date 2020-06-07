How does a white guy write about racism and the inequities of being black in our society? He doesn’t. I have no idea what it’s like.
I grew up in communities that were nearly all white — much like where we all live now.
All I can do is write about racism and discrimination that I’ve seen or heard in my world.
The death of George Floyd was horrific. The many black Americans who have died at the hands of haters is heartbreaking. It deserves condemnation by all.
Whether we like to hear it or not, I think many people have some tendencies to be racist and discriminate. Of course, some more than others. I’ve met many people who openly make racist remarks and comments, as long as there is nobody listening.
Some are even bold enough to do it in front of many.
I think most people try their best to not discriminate, have biases or be outright racist.
Why do we though? I don’t know for sure, but I’ve always thought it was the differences and the fear of those differences. Of course, there’s probably a multitude of reasons, but fear comes to my mind the most.
I never think of myself as a racist. I would say most people probably don’t. Except for the openly racist haters of course.
I often think back to when I was in my late teens. I met a girl at a get-together that a friend took me to in New Haven, Connecticut.
She’s black.
We ended up sitting next to each other. Neither one of us knew many of the people there. So we talked to each other. We connected immediately. The entire night was talking, laughing and eventually flirting with each other. It was like we were alone.
The whole room noticed our connection, some were whispering about it. But we didn’t care.
She was so beautiful, inside and out. Full of energy. Smiled all the time. Her eyes lit up when she talked.
One of the most beautiful girls I’ve ever met.
Thinking back, she was probably the only black girl I ever had the chance to really talk to because of where I lived all my life.
We ended up exchanging numbers and talked on the phone endlessly for a few days.
We started dating.
It was weird for us. Neither one of us had ever dated outside our own race. At the same time, it was exciting and new.
We felt kinda rebellious.
We went out to dinners, lunches, parks, movies and the mall. All the things that normal couples do.
But some people stared at us. Some people gave us dirty looks.
At first it was amusing, but the more it happened, the angrier I got at those staring people.
She didn’t let it bother her. She laughed about it. She was sweet.
It wasn’t a secret relationship, but we kept it to ourselves. I didn’t know her friends and family, and she didn’t know mine. We lived about 30 minutes away from each other.
It was so much fun to be with her. We became inseparable.
My family and close friends didn’t know about us. They knew there was a girl, but that was all they knew. I was gone all the time. The two of us joked about it.
A couple of months passed and nothing much changed, except we became a close couple. We traveled almost daily to see each other. I racked up some serious miles to see her.
It was still a secret to friends and family.
Both of us worried that they wouldn’t understand. We talked about it. I won’t say it was a different time, because it wasn’t. I’m not that old.
Eventually, she wanted to make us official. I wasn’t quite ready. I would skip the subject and delay it. It became an argument a few times.
She shared the same concerns as me. How was she going to explain me to her family? It was her dad and brother that concerned her the most.
We let fear of what people would think of our relationship decide for us. It didn’t end badly, because she was so kind. But it ended.
It was sad.
I was more concerned about what other people thought instead of what I felt for this beautiful young woman.
I’ve never told this story. My own family still doesn’t know ... until today.
We let racism and the fear of racism get in the way of our relationship.
We let the fear of what family and friends would think get in the way.
We were afraid.
I’m ashamed of my behavior from so many years ago. I’ve never forgotten it.
I should have stood up for what was right and faced my fears.
As I read and watch our racial crisis play out over and over again in this country, I cannot stop thinking about all the racism and discrimination I’ve quietly witnessed over the years.
And it goes beyond race.
I’ve witnessed gender and sexual preference discrimination too.
It’s time to talk. Time to get to know each other.
Time to set aside our fears.
God created us equal.
I’ll leave you with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, “People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.”
