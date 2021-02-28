Events are a staple in the chamber world. Everyone expects chambers of commerce to host events to promote businesses and create opportunities to build business relationships.
The Englewood Chamber does that well and is providing more opportunities every day. Be sure to check our website, www.englewoodchamber.com, for updates.
However, not all small business owners have the time or resources to leave their business. Especially after last year, our small business owners have all hands on deck working hard to keep their doors open.
Businesses often ask, “What can the chamber do for me if I can’t make it to events?”
When you have your head down focusing on your business, let your chamber be your advocate. We are your eyes, ears and voice when it comes to government regulations and how they affect your business.
Your chamber partners with our elected officials, economic development offices and visitor and convention bureaus, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida Association of Chamber Professionals, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and countless other organizations to make sure you have the resources you need for anything that may impact your business.
Partnering with outside agencies allows us to be in the know and keep a look-out for upcoming changes that could affect the business community. This also allows us to meet with decision makers and discuss changes before they happen.
Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for your business to operate and grow.
Additionally, your chamber works to change current regulations that may hinder business. For example, we had a member ask if the tax filing deadline will be extended. I immediately reached out to the U.S. Chamber and U.S. Rep. Greg Steube.
We are hopeful our combined efforts can create positive change.
Another example, a member was having difficulties getting proper state permits to install a new dock. We worked with our state elected officials and the Department of Environmental Protection to get those permits expedited.
As you will see later in this column, your chamber does events and does events well; however, there is a lot more to a chamber than events. Please do not hesitate to reach out any time with questions or ideas at 941-474-5511.
Ribbon cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are open to everyone so come by and wish these businesses success. Here are two that are coming up:
• 4:30 p.m. March 4 at Marji’s on McCall, 3821 S. Access Road, Englewood.
• 4 p.m. March 11 at Autmow, 712 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Business card exchange
Join us 5 p.m. March 10 at Grande Aire Services, 1606 Faust Drive (off McCall Road) for our next business card exchange.
This is sure to be a blast with more than 100 attendees (outside). A number of chamber members, including End Zone Sports Grille, Florida Best Quote Insurance, Paradise Exclusive-Amber Craft, Quick Signs, Venue to You, and Xavier Financial, will be providing games, entertainment, food, and drinks. New toiletry donations are being accepted for Kids Needs of Englewood.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, and can be reached at 941-474-5511 or doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, or visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
