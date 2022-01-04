Do you know what it means to be food insecure? It means not having access to sufficient quantities of affordable, nutritious food. Did you know 15% of Sarasota County residents are considered food insecure according to Feeding America? That means that many of your neighbors need help getting food. Do you know where to send them?
Englewood Helping Hand can help.
As a nonprofit food pantry, located on the campus of the Englewood United Methodist Church (700 E. Dearborn St. — corner of Pine and Dearborn) food, utility, and other assistance is available to clients every Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
Currently, food distribution happens in a drive-thru format at our temporary building. Referral services are often made to other agencies if a family needs other assistance.
Englewood Helping Hand has been serving Sarasota and Charlotte County residents for 35 years. In any given week, over 120 clients are served. In 2020, we proudly helped over 5,800 clients.
Englewood Helping Hand assists our clients with nonperishable food items and also distributes fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and dairy thanks to a partnership with All Faiths Food Bank. Personal hygiene products like deodorant, toilet paper, diapers, shampoo, and toothbrushes are also available. Products like these cannot be purchased with SNAP (Food Stamps)?
Due to increased numbers of residents in need, demand for services outpaced the capacity of our old building. Thanks to the generosity of the community a bigger space is being built near our temporary location. This new building, being built by Hamsher Homes will hopefully be completed by summer 2022. The pantry hopes to be able to increase our hours and days open to four days per week, as it was in pre-COVID days.
The new building will provide more privacy for clients and will contain a pantry where clients get to select the foods that are most appropriate for their needs. There will even be enough space to partner with other agencies to provide even more services in one convenient location.
How can you help? Englewood Helping Hand takes monetary donations. Donating your extra or purchased dry and canned goods might seem like the best way to help your neighbors in need but, because of the limited space of the transitional building that we are currently house in capacity is limited.
There is not a lot of room to store extra canned goods. Under normal circumstances, canned goods would be a wonderful and welcome donation. Right now, we are limited on how much food we can keep on hand. Please call the pantry before making a donation of canned items to ensure that there is capacity to hold and distribute these items.
Englewood Helping Hand could not serve the community without the numerous church partners, volunteers, and donors. We are grateful to all who contribute to ensure that all of our neighbors have access to this assistance. Englewood is such a generous community.
