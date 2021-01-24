It’s one of those stories that you just can’t make up.
Nearly four years ago, North Port gained a unique new “bean-to-cup” café, Los Dos Cristianos Coffee Shop, named for its two founders — Christian Ibarra, born in Mexico, and Christian Mortimore, born in England.
There’s a reason why their logo shows a pair of swans swimming side by side.
The Englishman’s mum named him after Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, whose “The Ugly Duckling” must have seemed perfectly suited to her infant son.
When Mrs. Mortimore met co-founder Christian Ibarra’s mom, she asked how she happened upon the very same name for her son, thinking it probably had something to do with religion.
Mrs. Ibarra replied, “There was this author, Hans Christian Andersen ... .”
But it’s even more remarkable than that.
Los Dos Cristianos is the only coffee shop in Southwest Florida that imports all its own green Honduran coffee beans, roasts and grinds them, serves coffee and distributes it.
Masters of the entire supply chain, the owners know where each bean came from and all the farmers and workers involved in raising it. And in the end, their proceeds benefit Latin American children.
A MISSION OF HELP
Deeply committed to helping others, Mortimore was transformed by a mission trip to Haiti, where he helped install solar panels on an orphanage roof. Two orphans died of malnutrition while he was there.
“When I came back and went into Publix, I was in tears over the rows and rows of food, which they just don’t have.”
Determined to go on another mission, but unsure with whom to go, he met Christian Ibarra through Deep Creek Community Church, on the eve of a trip to Honduras in 2014.
In Honduras, he and Ibarra rebuilt a termite-riddled house and distributed food and medicine to children who lived at a garbage dump. It was heartbreaking for these fathers, with small children of their own, to watch children picking through refuse for food.
“There was a bigger reason why we were there,” said Ibarra, “But we didn’t know what it was yet.”
“We eventually realized we could best help people, not by giving them money, but by increasing distribution for one of their industries,” said Mortimore.
They wracked their brains over how to help by using their business expertise — Mortimore’s from over 20 years in a global research firm and Ibarra’s as a financial manager.
They first looked into exporting Honduran teak and mahogany, but found the prospect of deforestation distasteful. Scratch that. Vanilla? Everybody has a bottle of vanilla that’s been in the cupboard for years. Scratch that.
Every morning, as they set out on their mission work, the pair passed dozens of coffee vendors.
One day, it hit them. “Coffee!”
‘BEAN TO CUP’ BEGINS
With the help of the Honduran government, the two Christians learned everything they could about coffee, cruised the countryside visiting coffee cooperatives, met the farmers face to face and partnered with two co-ops.
They now ship containers of the highest-quality beans from Central and South American countries, and Africa, using a completely ethical supply chain. They source Fair Trade International (FLO) and, where possible, certified organic.
And they aren’t in it just for the money.
They donate 10% to 20% of profits to food and healthcare for thousands of children, through Metro World Child, where they currently sponsor three children. They also donate to Living127.org, which supports 21 Latin American orphanages like the one Mortimore first visited.
At first, they had their coffee roasted in and shipped from Texas but soon realized they had to make the project more profitable if it was going to help anyone.
So, Ibarra learned how to roast beans himself, using an artisanal roaster that ensures consistent quality.
Mortimore proceeded to import green beans and supply fresh-roasted coffee to local restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, hospitals and churches, and opened the North Port shop with wife Danielle.
GROWING MORE BRANCHES
They’ve since learned to grade their coffee according to SCAA (Specialty Coffee Association of America) quality standards.
“Now our coffee quality is scalable,” said Christian, “in case we choose to open more locations.”
Which they just did.
On Black Friday, just in time to catch the downtown Punta Gorda seasonal boom, they opened a second shop in the Orange House on Sullivan Street, which has a spacious dining room and a comfy porch where caffeinators can relax with a cup and a bite.
“It was supposed to be a soft opening,” said Danielle. “But it went bonkers! And it was Kathy Paradise who’d told me there might be an opportunity there. North Port is just a sliver of a place compared to this.”
Jeff and Kathy Paradise’s Event Elements catering had survived the COVID-19 shutdown with takeout, using the Orange House kitchen that they now share with their longtime friends.
The symbiotic venture lets Event Elements do takeout and delivery dinners again, and perhaps more.
According to Christian, additional coffee shops are on the horizon.
“Drive-thru would definitely work, especially in this health environment,” he said. “And now we’re experimenting, step by step, with good food, working with Kathy to expand into brunch.
“Above all, we are so thankful to the people of North Port and, now, Punta Gorda who have supported us.”
Los Dos Cristianos Coffee Shop ($, M), 941-483-6516, 1120 Plantation Boulevard, North Port, is open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Los Dos Cristianos Coffee at the Orange House ($, O, M), 941-655-8890, 320 Sullivan Street, Punta Gorda, is open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parts of this story originally appeared in West Villages Sun in 2017.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O. Masked servers = M.
