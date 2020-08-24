Many years ago, in the very early days of the Punta Gorda Chamber, our then staff and board undertook a program of work that added destination marketing as a priority for Punta Gorda, post Hurricane Charley.
As a result of that program of work, this city became filled with signature events, many of which we’ve enjoyed as staple events for many years, including our annual Wine & Jazz Festival, Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fairs and many more.
Remember our Dragon Boat festivals, Blues and Brews Festivals, the Edison Pops Nights, The Redfish Fishing Tournament and so many more, that all added up to making Punta Gorda one of Florida’s event capitals, similar to Mount Dora. These events brought thousands of people to our area, to enjoy our facilities, patronize our stores and restaurants and, ultimately, bringing new residents and businesses to our community.
Event planning has become second nature to our operations, with a well-oiled machine that can kick into gear very quickly to set up successful events. As we roll this week into our new fiscal year, our new budget is sadly lacking in event programs, due to several reasons that are currently out of our control. Event planning is not easy.
Most of our events require months of pre-planning and budgeting. Events come with a cost and a significant gamble and are not for the faint at heart. Even the best-planned events can so easily become ill-fated by Florida’s unpredictable weather. Add to that mix, the current issues of COVID-19 and restrictions placed on us all by both state and federal entities, it’s not an easy game to play.
Ad hoc liquor permits are currently not available, so wine walks and street parties wouldn’t quite be the same without our chamber beer and wine crew.
Without that revenue, more emphasis is put on sponsors, but guess what? Businesses are continuing to hurt and they are no longer as able to support and sponsor events as much as they used to. So, the burden falls to tickets and attendance, which is a major crap shoot right now, with social distancing and limits on gatherings being observed.
As one of the main event promoters in town, the chamber has been at the spearhead of events planning for over a decade but we still, as strong as we are, aren’t in a position to host events that would make losses repeatedly. So much time and effort goes on behind the scenes to ensure safety, appropriate insurance coverage, equipment rental, environmental issues and making sure we offer a great customer experience that we must, as a business, make sure our program of work is manageable and affordable, under current conditions.
Imagine if half of your potential audience just decides not to show up and support you because they are concerned for themselves in other ways? We simply have to look into the crystal ball and try to think through every eventuality. We take off our hats to every event promoter in our area right now. We all want to plan for the fall and the holidays, but we are in very uncertain times. Please know, as soon as it is humanly possible, our events will return and Punta Gorda will be bustling again, but, right now, we have to do what is best for the safety of our community and ourselves. We live in very impatient and uncertain times, but not one of us is to blame for this pandemic. Only by working together and understanding each other will we succeed.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts; so remember to call us on 941-639-3720 well in advance, as attendance number are restricted. If you have not registered, you have until 2 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us on 941-639-3720 to attend, if space is available. No walk-ups please. Wednesday, Aug. 26, our networking luncheon will be hosted at Hurricane Charley’s. We shall be restricted to 50 people and therefore a paid advance reservation is required. The cost is $15, that includes a lunch and beverage (not adult, unfortunately). Reservations can be made by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
On Sept. 17, we are planning to gather at the large Tiki at the Four Points by Sheraton for a scaled down Annual Awards’ Dinner and Partner Appreciation night (6-9 p.m.). Tickets, including dinner, are $50 and can be purchased either by calling the office 941-639-3720 or online at www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link. Our Board for the last few years has undertaken a fundraising effort to coincide with this event. This year we are offering another Cooler of Cheer loaded with booze, gift cards and so much more (value approximately $2,000). Raffle tickets are $10 for one, or $20 for three and available at the office, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, or from any board member. The drawing will take place on Sept. 17 – no need to be present to win. Congratulations to Frank Immich of Pool Boy who was last year’s winner and who may still be in therapy.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com. Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
