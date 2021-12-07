The Homeless Coalition has been serving our community for 32 years. The mission of the Homeless Coalition is to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness.
The Coalition Café serves three meals a day, 365 days a year — more than 150 meals a day.
The Food Pantry distributes a three-day emergency supply of food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, to the most vulnerable in our community. They can obtain a food box when needed once a week. If the clients have cats and dogs, we make sure they receive food as well.
The Emergency Shelter houses 52 clients and provides a safe place to sleep for individuals, families, children, seniors and veterans.
The Homeless Coalition case management, rapid re-housing, and Bridges out of Poverty class give clients a path to success and self-sustainability.
Fabulous Finds Re-Sale shop, located at 4265 Tamiami Trail, Unit N in Port Charlotte, has been operating for almost five years. The shop was a vision of staff, board members, donors and volunteers, and has been successful.
Fabulous Finds has donated money back into the programs and services at the Homeless Coalition and has allowed more clients to be served.
Fabulous Finds is always in need of donations, shoppers and volunteers. You can call the store to schedule a pickup of your furniture donations at 941-979-8230.
The store is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday for shoppers. Fabulous Finds features clothing, shoes, purses, housewares, furniture, linens, books, children’s clothing, a Boutique, to name a few.
The store is always looking for volunteers to join the Fabulous Team. For more information, contact Robin Pappas at 941-979-8230.
