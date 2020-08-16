Kam Mahshie knows one thing almost for certain.
There will be a Charlotte County Fair in 2021. And it will be at the fairgrounds on State Road 776 across from Charlotte County Sports Park.
“That’s our plan,” Mahshie, general manager of the fair, said.
Planning ahead to a fair in 2021 isn’t a big stretch, even with the COVID-19 lurking still, but planning ahead two to three years down the road might be an issue if you’ve heard some of the rumors swirling around.
Mahshie isn’t much for rumors. But he did admit that “we get inquiries all the time from a lot of different people” about purchasing the fairgrounds’ prime location.
For a guy who’s been involved with the fair since its very beginnings, the idea of selling Charlotte County’s only fairgrounds is pretty much unacceptable.
But perhaps trading off the current location for something better would be an idea the fairgrounds board would look at.
“If we could have a bigger and better location, it’s something to think about,” he said. “But it’s not something we’re working to do. Other people are. But it’s just talk right now.”
It’s no secret the fairgrounds are a tight fit for the midway shows that have offered thrills and chills for thousands of fair-goers over the years. And the possibility of acquiring adjacent land — something the fair board has looked at in the past — is not feasible given the cost and lack of availability.
Right now the fair board would probably love to have a bigger barn and a larger facility to put on concerts or commercial exhibits. So it’s not a shock that they might leave the current location if something better, and affordable, came along.
“We’ve outgrown our ag building,” Mahshie said. “If something bigger and better came along, with the right numbers ... But the only money we have now is the operating fund. We sure don’t have the money to invest in a new fairgrounds.”
And that is the key to any deal. The county, or someone, would have to offer up land and/or money to make sure any new location makes sense. Rumors of land at Veterans Boulevard and Orlando in Port Charlotte are just that — rumors. The location has too much residential housing to be a good fit. That’s most people’s opinion anyway.
For now, Mahshie is busy booking events and happy to be where he’s been for years.
“We got a couple of gun shows booked, and I just booked a drive-in concert,” he said.
The concert is scheduled Saturday and allows up to 500 people to drive in, park and listen to live music from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There’ll be a car show, too. Promoters are encouraging bikers to attend. And, finally, it’s free.
Next up is a construction auction, set for Oct. 5. The auction itself will be online, but folks can come look at the items (doors, tools etc.) for sale up to two weeks prior to the actual event.
So, rumors aside, Mahshie says the fairgrounds will stay as busy as possible with, of course, COVID-19 protocols in place.
And, unless someone comes up with an offer that can’t be refused, “we’ll be staying right here,” Mahshie said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.