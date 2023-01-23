When Hurricane Ian’s winds finally died down and the sun rose on a new day, Kam Mahshie headed to the Charlotte County Fairgrounds to assess the damage.
His first thought was to pick up the phone and start canceling events.
When Hurricane Ian’s winds finally died down and the sun rose on a new day, Kam Mahshie headed to the Charlotte County Fairgrounds to assess the damage.
His first thought was to pick up the phone and start canceling events.
“There were 10 to 15 big oak trees leaning and on top of the roof (of the expo hall),” said Mahshie, executive director of the Charlotte County Fair Association. “It looked bad. The arts and crafts building is gone. The barn was in bad shape.”
The fate of the annual Charlotte County Fair was up in the air, until help arrived.
“Brian Turner had a concert scheduled here and when I told him we were canceling everything he said ‘hold on,’” Mashie said of the promoter of Big Boy Toyz events.
Turner and Bob Radcliffe, who owns a brush-clearing business, offered their help.
“For three days, Brian, Bob and I were on tractors clearing stuff away and cutting trees,” Mahshie said. “When we were done we had a 20-foot pile of limbs the whole length of our property and we had to have two pickups to get rid of it all.”
With their help and the efforts of a bunch of fair board members and volunteers, the fairgrounds were deemed safe and enough work done to open things back up.
So, the fair goes on. It starts at 5 p.m. Friday when you can ride all the rides until 1 a.m. for $25.
From then until Feb. 5, you can go out and see the shows, eat fried food and get a thrill on one of dozens of rides and forget about cleaning up your Ian mess for a few hours.
One of the premier events this year will not be the circus show, the magic show, the dog show or a new robotic act that the kids will love.
Nope, the big event is the chicken show and sale.
Have you seen the price of eggs?
Apparently people are noticing and anxious to have their own egg-layer.
“I’ve actually been getting calls asking me when the chickens will be auctioned off,” Mahshie chuckled.
For the record, the chicken judging is Monday and the sale is at 4 p.m. Feb. 4.
The fair, or course, is always about the kids and this year is certainly no different as a record number of kids will show animals and participate in the fair — including what might be a first-ever team of students from Lemon Bay High School.
Mahshie said numbers are up in every livestock category. The number of hogs showing went from 39 last year to 60. There will be 27 steers, up from 14 last year and 130 kids, well over the 80 who participated last year.
And, lots of chicken — 111 as a matter of fact.
The fair is open noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m. Sundays and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays (except Fridays when you can ride until 1 a.m.). There are ride-all-rides specials every day.
I case you’re new to town, the fairgrounds are located at 2333 El Jobean Road (S.R. 776) in Port Charlotte.
I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for an elephant ear right now.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.