Their locations were so small and secret that they practically embodied that old chestnut “hidden gem.” But it didn’t take long for them to become hometown favorites-with-a-following.
Now Executive Chef Dario Leo and unWINEd Punta Gorda have bigger, more accessible places to stretch out in.
Of course their followings always knew where to find them. They’ll attract even more followers now.
THE RETURN OF CHEF DARIO
When the grandly named Rossini Trattoria Gastronomica opened five years ago, chef/co-owner Dario Leo brought Port Charlotte a taste of Italian cuisine from his native region of Puglia, the heel of the Italian boot.
According to The Thinking Traveler, “Puglia's comforting country cuisine may not be as famous as that of some other Italian regions, but it is full of goodness and genuineness and thoroughly local.”
Like Puglia, Rossini was home to high-quality, fresh, local produce; the finest seafood; grass-fed, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats; and non-GMO, stone-ground flour imported from Italy.
Authentic Italian dining suited local tastes just fine, and word spread that Rossini was a gem hidden on the outskirts of Port Charlotte Town Center mall.
Rossini is still there, under new ownership, its name now Americanized to Rossini’s Bistro & Café. Today, a sign out front reads: “HOT FOOD COLD BEER.”
Chef Dario worked with the new team through the transition before taking a brief break, but couldn’t resist having his own professional kitchen again.
Leo and a generous menu of continental Italian dishes are back, at a larger, 150-seat restaurant honoring the chef’s roots — Apulia (in other words, Puglia) Osteria Italiana — in the former Tjs Market Grill space on Placida Road.
Osteria, trattoria or ristorante — native Italians might split hairs over their differences, but at Apulia you needn’t quibble. Whether large menu or small, spacious or intimate, here you get the essence of simple Italian farm-country cooking, using olive oil, fresh herbs and vegetables, seafood, pasta and breads.
Puglians specialize in the little ear-shaped shells called orecchiette. So, Apulia’s menu in turn includes purely Puglian dishes like Orecchiette ai Rapini e Salsiccia — orecchiette with broccoli rabe, pork sausage, olive oil, garlic and dry ricotta.
Bread here is served warm with olive oil topped with a dollop of herbed tomato pesto.
After a decade-long career at high-end European restaurants, Chef Dario came to America in 1993, to be executive chef at Washington, D.C.’s Italian Embassy, where he served the president of Italy, European prime ministers and Bill Clinton, then president of the United States.
He went on to many more executive chef spots at top-rated establishments, from K Street’s elegant Teatro Goldoni to Barbatella and MiraMare in Naples.
Don’t expect this chef’s menu to be page after page of every pizza, lasagna and meatball in the usual American ristorante playbook. Refined and select, with ingredients straight out of an Italian kitchen-garden, it would be at home in a patio restaurant in the Umbrian hills.
“What you see in U.S. Italian restaurants is only a small percentage of what Italy is all about,” said the chef. “Italian food is much more than just spaghetti and meatballs!”
Apulia, too, is much more than just spaghetti and meatballs.
Apulia Osteria Italiana ($$-$$$, O), 941-688-2183, 8501 Placida Road (Ace Hardware plaza), Placida, is open 4 to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
ORANGE HOUSE WINEDS UP AGAIN
After 22 years in Miami, Guatemalan couple Luis and Ana Contreras made the move to a more welcoming Gulf Coast, where they discovered a whole hidden-gem town to settle down in.
“We really love Punta Gorda!” Ana said at the time. “We’d never heard of it before.”
While Luis continued as a logistics executive, Ana became a local favorite at unWINEd Wine & Beer Bar, which opened in the E. Olympia Avenue hospital district late last year.
After just months in business, in a tiny (think cozy) location, they took second place as Harbor Style Magazine’s Harbor’s Hottest place for wine.
unWINEd sold and poured New and Old World wines; nonalcoholic wine; iced and coffee of the day; French lemonades; and craft beers from Kona Brewing Co. to Islamorada and Cadette.
Their splendid charcuterie boards became legendary. Custom cakes, Ana’s specialty as a Miami-based baker, flew out the door.
Customers said the place reminded them of Lisa Blanchard’s Orange House Wine Bar. By word of mouth alone, unWINEd quickly became a favorite place for Punta Gorda to chill.
Son Luis, a chef, would soon return from New Zealand with his South African-New Zealander wife, Marina, to run the family business.
unWINEd’s only drawback? A roof that needed work so badly that it would fail after Hurricane Ian.
Temporarily homeless, unWINEd began optimistically searching for a location closer to downtown.
Barely two weeks later, the Contreras family learned that the place they’d unwittingly echoed — the recently sold Orange House on Sullivan Street — was available for lease.
And, just like that, they had a real kitchen (once, long ago, the Perfect Caper’s) for Chef Luis to work with. There’s ample seating for wine tastings, happy hours, unWINEd & Paint events with Andi’s Artwork, and smooth jazz nights.
“We’ll have Spanish-style tapas platters called Montaditos, as well as charcuterie,” said Chef Luis. “We have a huge following that likes to just relax and socialize. And here we are, right downtown, having our ribbon cutting on unWINEd’s one-year anniversary!”
unWINEd Wine & Beer Bar ($$, O), 941-286-3296, 320 Sullivan Street, Punta Gorda, is open noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour daily from 3 to 6 p.m.
Send restaurant, bar and food truck news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
