Got the good news Thursday. Back to work in the office Friday — coronavirus-free!
I don't know if I could have survived another week quarantined. It gave me an idea what retirement might be like with my wife in the same 1,100-square-foot dwelling all day. I don't plan to retire any time soon. Okay boss?
One of the most difficult parts of quarantining — as I am sure many of you know — might be staying busy. Luckily, I was able to work from home and often found myself inputting letters to the editor at 7:30 a.m. or writing at 10 p.m. I could always stay busy with work from the office.
But, staying busy and staying busy are two different things. No exercise. But, plenty of snacks to munch on when I got bored. I gained at least five pounds.
COVID-19 is no fun. I was lucky, as I wrote last week, that I never had really bad symptoms and never felt my life was in danger. Sadly, many people can't say that. So I should not be complaining about being bored or gaining five pounds. I am a lucky man. And my wife is a lucky woman.
While I was quarantined, I had time to ponder some questions. So, if you'll pardon me for asking:
• Did you know the average person spent $165 on Valentine's Day yesterday? I guess that makes me below average.
• A study of the most generous counties in the U.S. by SmartAsset analyzed the counties where residents donated the most money as a percentage of their income, using IRS data. Did you know Sarasota County ranked the seventh most generous in Florida? Charlotte County was 54th.
• Can you imagine that on Feb. 28, 2020, Vice President Mike Pence visited Florida and, alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis, said there were plans in place if the coronavirus spread in the U.S. — a possibility he called "unlikely?" A month later, DeSantis was shutting the state down. The quick spread of the virus is still amazing.
• Why don't they have a rapid testing site for COVID-19 in Charlotte County? I drove to Sarasota, parked, gave some information and in 15 minutes was back in my car. It was super easy — and free.
• Can you believe Florida Sen. Audrey Gibson is proposing SB1120 that would restrict telephone solicitors to only three calls a day? Really! Why not no calls per day?
• Did you know, according to a note from Phil Wilson, a cow rises from the ground with its two hind legs first. But, a horse rises from the ground on its two front legs first. I should have known that but never paid attention.
• Did you hear Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch had "the worst reaction in the county to the COVID-19 vaccine?" He has his arm in a sling, he said. But, that is very rare so don't worry. Get your shot.
• I wonder if the commissioner will recover in time for the Fit for Life Senior Games?
• How many explosions and gunshots can Kneau Reeves escape unharmed in those "John Wick" movies? They seemed to be on a lot during my quarantine.
• And finally, if the baby rabbit your wife has nursed to health from a day-old discovery by our dog gets loose and cannot be found in the house, how much trouble would someone be in if they forgot and left the back door open? Just asking. We found her/him.
John Hackworth is the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun. He can be reached at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.
