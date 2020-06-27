A much-anticipated summer break is now in full swing. Our students soaked up facts and formulas during the school year and now can spend time soaking up sunshine. Some of what was learned in the last quarter, however, is still very much in use. New terms like “social distancing,” and new knowledge about just how far a sneeze can travel (so gross).
This year’s summer camp will not include games like Red Rover or activities like the three-legged race that involve physical contact. And with camps keeping low child-to-staff ratios, fewer spaces are available for children to participate.
As the Lead for the Community Organizations Active in a Disaster (COAD) Youth & Education Task Force, United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) had to find a creative solution to this dilemma. Pastor Denvil Farley of Port Charlotte United Methodist Church (PCUMC), a member of the Task Force, stepped in with an offer we couldn’t refuse.
“Our church has the space to run a summer camp, and we have had our own summer camps in the past, but when I heard that the Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA had waiting lists and would be able to charge significantly less than we could because of grants and other funding, I felt the best way to care for our community was to partner with them, allowing them free use of our space, so we could serve families in our community together,” said Farley.
The Boys & Girls Club began initial planning to obtain staff from Career Source to work at the church. Unfortunately, the timing of this process proved problematic. Lynn Dorler, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club, knew that the SKY Family YMCA had staff eager to serve, and he passed the opportunity to them. Dorler said, “It was all about helping kids and families.”
Red Rover, Red Rover, send the YMCA on over
On June 15, PCUMC opened their doors for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade to participate in the YMCA’s summer camp. Much like a three-legged race, these two partners joined “legs” and are taking steps together to reach the end goal of serving children and families over the summer. This new space allowed the YMCA to serve 55 additional children in Charlotte County.
PCUMC has opened their entire indoor and outdoor preschool area for the camp. The YMCA supplies the children, employees, training for employees, meals for the children and materials. The Children’s Ministry Director of PCUMC is staying involved by providing a weekly program on character and self-esteem through Bible stories. Families can apply for financial assistance through a scholarship program, funded in part by UWCC.
Kristen Szych, Executive Director of the Franz Ross YMCA, said, “Families in the community have been through so much the past 12 weeks and the Y wants to make sure that they know we are here to serve them. Rather than working as individuals we decided to seamlessly work together to help families in our community.”
Working hand-in-hand (leg-to-leg?), these community organizations are running this race together. More parents and caregivers can return to work knowing their children are in safe care. And more children will have positive and fun experiences that build confidence, new friendships, and a sense of belonging that will last beyond the summer.
For more information, please call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty.
Angie Matthiessen is the Executive Director of the United Way of Charlotte County.
