Crossandra blooms through the summer months

 PHOTO PROVIDED

A common, but often underutilized plant, crossandra is an ideal companion for any landscape that offers part-sun and part-shade conditions.

This native to India and Sri Lanka is a perennial evergreen shrub that provides a stunning combination of glossy green leaves and bright-orange flowers that few plants can offer.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte

countyfl.gov.

