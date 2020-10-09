Of all of the holiday plants available, amaryllis bulbs often appear first and are now for sale in many local garden centers — in fact, I just bought one. With flowers up to 12 inches in diameter, and up to six in cluster, these plants show off colors in shades of pink, red and white with uses in containers or the landscape. More good news — the amaryllis is a Florida-Friendly Landscaping recommended plant.
Perhaps the most popular use of amaryllis at this time of year is as a container plant. Now is an acceptable time to pot up an amaryllis bulb. Amaryllis are sometimes available already sprouted or in ready-to-plant kits. Otherwise, starting from scratch is no problem. Select a container which is big enough to allow 2 inches of space between the bulb and the side of the pot. The pot should have some weight to it as the amaryllis may get a bit top-heavy as it grows. After covering the drainage holes with pieces of broken pottery, adding a 2- to 3-inch layer of gravel at the bottom of the pot will help add weight to light pots to prevent tipping.
Add several inches of potting medium and center the bulb and roots and fill in the soil so that half the bulb is exposed. Water the bulb in well and set the pot in a bright location. Don’t water the bulb again until it begins to sprout. As the bulb begins to sprout, set the pot in a warm location that receives several hours of direct sun. Resume the watering to ensure even moisture without over watering. As soon as the flowers open, move the plant to a bright, indirect light out of the direct sun. This will allow the flowers to stay at their prime for a longer period of time. Once the flowers have faded and have been removed, move the plant into a light shade area. Water and feed the plant to promote new growth. Containerized plants can be left in the original pots for two or more years.
For landscape uses, you can plant amaryllis bulbs anytime, but winter is the ideal season. Amaryllis tolerate full sun to part shade, but often do best in the light shade you might find under a tall pine tree in well-drained, compost enriched soil. Clumps of 10 plants of the same color look best when planting in the landscape. Set the bulbs 12- to 15-inches apart and deep enough so that the neck of the bulb is just showing above the soil. Water the bulbs in well and thereafter until they are established. Water is important for good growth throughout the growing season. Make sure to remove dead blooms before the seeds develop. This will keep the plant looking neat and helps promote flowers for next year instead of producing seed pods.
Traditionally, this is the season to start your amaryllis in pots — add one of these lovely flowering bulbs to your collection today. For more information on all types of flowering bulbs suitable for our area, or to ask a question, please visit www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.