Bright and beautiful bougainvillea are blooming profusely right now and will continue on through the winter for eight weeks or more.
Perfect as a flowering vine, the bougainvillea is also adaptable as a hedge, on a trellis or pergola, in hanging baskets, an accent plant or pruned as a standard upright plant.
Although a thorny vine, the bougainvillea has colorful bracts (not true flowers) in shades of pink, purple, orange, and white that will provide a florescent glow that no other flowering woody plant can.
While bougainvillea grow great for our area, gardeners sometimes have problems with them. One common problem often encountered is leaf drop. This situation can be linked to over-watering, not enough sun and/or cold temperatures. While water is important for establishment, over-watering this drought tolerant plant with a misdirected or overactive sprinkler is a mistake.
Bougainvillea must be grown in full sun not only to minimize leave drop, but also to promote a good bloom. Too much fertilizer can also be a problem that can inhibit blooming. Yellowing of the new leaves is a condition called chlorosis. This is caused by a deficiency of certain micronutrients such as manganese or iron.
Supplements of Mn or Fe can be applied as per label directions as a micronutrient blend or a foliar spray being careful as this material can stain concrete and stonework. Keep in mind that “micronutrients” are by nature “micro,” or needed in small amounts, and can be a problem if too much are present. Root rot can also rear its ugly head when over-watering occurs. Keep your bougainvillea on the dry side to encourage healthy roots and plenty of blooms.
Sometimes neglect is a beneficial strategy for the best bougainvillea possible – hint, hint!
For use in the landscape, there are a number of cultivars that will work well offering a rainbow of colors. An old favorite, "Barbara Karst" is known for its red bracts that are in almost constant bloom. "Miami pink" is a dark pink variety also suitable for the landscape. "Tropical bouquet" is a compact and bushy variety that starts out orange and turns pink. "California gold" has gold to yellow bracts with a nice vining habit.
For hanging baskets select true miniatures such as "Pink Pixie" and "Helen Johnson," a dwarf red that is bushy and compact. There are also some novelty or specialty cultivars that make interesting subjects to grow. "Double red" and "Double pink" offer the special feature of double bracts.
Some bougainvillea have an extra feature of not only colorful bracts, but also bright, ornamental foliage. "Raspberry ice" is an example with red bracts and variegated foliage. "Vicky" comes with pink bracts and leaves with yellow centers. Check your local garden centers and family-run nurseries for availability of these cultivars.
The bougainvillea is another recommended Florida-Friendly Landscaping plant for your review. Just keep in mind that bougainvillea perform best in full sun and kept on the dry side.
Once you have those conditions, enjoy the bougainvillea’s splendor and curb appeal.
For more information on all types of flowering woody plants, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.
