When I want to ignore all the nasty lies and rhetoric circulating about Tuesday’s primary election, I escape into good music.
Music has always been my safe haven. I remember — as many of you, I bet — cruising around town and listening to the local radio jockeys playing top 40 hits. Remember how excited we used to get when we heard our favorite song?
I remember the rich guy at my high school had a real record player in his car. This was before CDs and even cassette players. I’m not sure how it managed to play when he hit a pot hole, but it was the real deal. He kept a stack of 45 rpm records in the front seat. All the girls thought this was cool.
When the Beach Boys became popular in the early ’60s, I was still riding a bicycle. But I had a trusty transistor radio that I used to take on my neighborhood rides and when “409” came on I would speed up and imagine myself driving one of those big Impalas.
I didn’t live near a beach so I’m not sure why I was so enamored with this group. Maybe it was because I wanted to live on or near the beach. Maybe it was because I was a red-blooded male and when they sang about how “the girls get so tan” how they “dig a French bikini” my thoughts were R-rated.
I’ve been to a dozen or so Beach Boys concerts. A few stand out.
I once won front row seats to a Beach Boys bash in Huntington, West Virginia by being the 10th caller and singing a couple verses of “California Girls.”
Another concert I recall well was in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. I had been very sick — thought I was having a heart attack — but my doctor said it was a gallstone attack. He said I needed surgery to take that nasty gall bladder out. But I had Beach Boys tickets for the next week so I told him surgery had to wait.
Luckily, the gall bladder behaved long enough for me to go to the concert with some good friends. That was the first concert I saw where they had real cheerleaders come on stage for their song “Be True to Your School.”
The gall bladder came out two days later. The surgeon said I had some huge gallstones and he was going to put them in a jar for me. But he never did.
Not long after moving to Charlotte County, I went to see the Beach Boys in Lakeland. I was outside the performers’ entrance when they left in their limo and I remember seeing Carl Wilson, one of the three Wilson brothers who founded the band, looking out the window. He didn’t look well. It wasn’t long after that he died from lung cancer.
There have been two concerts in Charlotte County I attended. The first was not long after Hurricane Charley when the band put on the first concert I believe was ever held at the Charlotte Sports Park. A big crowd turned out for that one.
And the best concert of all was at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds when I was lucky enough to go backstage to meet Mike Love and Bruce Johnston and then got to go onstage to sing “Barbara Ann” near their finale. They always let a couple of people on stage for that song — usually someone connected with the sponsor of the concert.
I remember the guy I shared the microphone with (I think it was David Marks, but I’m not sure) being surprised I knew the words.
The last concert I saw was the 50th anniversary tour when Brian Wilson rejoined the group temporarily. I caught them in Atlanta.
Wilson’s songs on the album they recorded for that tour are haunting. His words in “Summer’s Gone” make it clear he realizes he’s getting older and the end is closer than he wants.
Do you have a favorite musical group? If you do, email me a short note and tell me who it is and why and maybe a short story on your best experience with them. I will try to fit your responses into an upcoming column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.