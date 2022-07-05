Good day to all!
Did you know a coffee plantation owner from Bombay (Mumbai), India had a significant role in early development around Charlotte Harbor, but for a street bearing his name, is hardly remembered?
John Cross came to Florida around 1880 and established the port town of Liverpool on the Peace River just south of Fort Ogden. Now vanished, it was located near today’s Sunnybreeze Harbor subdivision.
Cross built a warehouse and wharf, then established a freight company hauling goods overland to Fort Ogden and returning with shipments of oranges. At its height, Liverpool boasted around 60 residents, a hotel, post office, and quarterly newspaper.
If you know where to look, portions of the wharf can still be seen from the river today.
Soon after arriving, Cross became the area’s agent for Hamilton Disston. Disston was a successful Philadelphia manufacturer who, in June 1881, purchased 4 million acres of south Florida for $1 million — that’s right, 25 cents an acre, at the time making him the largest private landholder in the United States.
His plan was to drain the Everglades and create a vast sugar plantation. There is a street named for him in the Cleveland area just north of town off Highway 17.
Cross is also the agent who handled Colonel Isaac Trabue’s purchase of James Lanier’s 30-acre tract on the bay in 1884, which was then platted as the town of Trabue (Punta Gorda). He also acted as agent for the Florida Southern Railway, was instrumental in helping convince the railroad to make Trabue’s new town its southern terminus, and was very active in early real estate transactions.
Cross also served as a trustee for the Colonel’s annual chess tournament and in appreciation had a street named after him, Cross Street (U.S. 41 south).
Disston was eager to sell off some land to finance his dream, so in 1886, Cross purchased a few hundred acres on what was then known simply as a mangrove bay. He then platted his own town, Grove City On-The-Gulf.
Cross’ business plan called for selling house lots in town, each with a 10-acre tract outside of town planted in lemons. Thus, he renamed the body of water, Lemon Bay.
In 1893, Cross set up a booth at the Chicago Exposition promoting the advantages of his new town. Three brothers attending the exposition from Englewood, Illinois, became so interested they decided to make the trip down.
Sold on the idea of Florida living, Herbert, Howard, and Ira Nichols purchased over 1,000 acres on Lemon Bay, in today’s Sarasota County, set out seedlings and decided to plat their own town.
Unfortunately, a severe frost in late 1894 devastated the citrus trees.
John Cross, financially ruined, fled the area, leaving his wife and two children to fend for themselves in Arcadia.
The Nichols brothers, undaunted, recorded their plat in August 1896 and the rest, as they say, is history.
