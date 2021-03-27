Do you remember Tax Man Max from Schoolhouse Rock? It’s hard to forget that Tax Day is “A – pril fif – teenth” after you’ve heard it put to a catchy tune. Max sure knows a lot about all kinds of taxes (income, property, sales, utility).
But Tax Man Max clearly didn’t get the memo that the federal income tax filing deadline for 2021 was extended to May 17. And the list of tax deductions he sings about are a little out of date as well.
Perhaps you shouldn’t trust your income tax preparation to a guy who calls himself Tax Man Max after all.
You can, however, trust your income taxes to United Way of Charlotte County’s VITA team. VITA is our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program that offers free tax preparation for individuals and families earning up to $66,000 annually. Taxes are prepared at no charge by IRS-certified volunteers who have a heart for serving others.
Our program was cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19, but we refused to let it stop us this year. Our dedicated team of volunteers, led by VITA Operations Coordinator Nadia Demyanovskiy, developed a strategy to ensure that free tax preparation was a resource for individuals and families in Charlotte County this year while keeping everyone safe.
Nancy Z. found out about VITA through a Google search, and she had no trouble scheduling her appointment. Appointments are a must, because we never want our clients to have to wait in line to have their taxes done, and Nancy appreciated that.
She told us how thrilled she was with the volunteers she interacted with at our Franz Ross location. She said, “All four volunteers I spoke to that evening were very pleasant and helpful.” She was impressed that, “they made sure to double check their work to avoid any mistakes from happening.”
Not only does our team work diligently to prepare each tax return accurately, each preparer always has another experienced tax preparer review their work before the return is submitted to the IRS. We take great pride in ensuring a job well done for each and every client.
And while COVID-19 has made some things more challenging, it has also encouraged our VITA team to try something new. We are now offering VITA Valet as an alternative to a face-to-face tax preparation appointment.
Our clients can drop off their tax paperwork with our team of IRS certified tax preparers and pick up their completed return a week later. The valet option is a great choice for those who have limited time, but want to ensure their return is completed by a trained tax preparer. (Did you catch the part where it’s free?)
Two of our returning clients tried VITA Valet this year and had rave reviews. Jessica P. has used VITA for the past four years, but she now prefers the valet option. She told us the process was, “well organized,” and our, “volunteers were polite.”
And Kristie E. was open to trying the valet option this year. She was pleased with the service, saying it was, “fast, friendly and efficient.”
United Way of Charlotte County is embracing the changes that COVID-19 has brought our way. Our VITA Valet service is accepting appointments for drop off and pick up. But don’t let the extended tax deadline make you procrastinate – call us today at 941-627-3539 to get your name on the list for an appointment.
For more information, please visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/taxes or call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. Angie Matthiessen is the executive director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
