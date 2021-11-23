By its very nature, a public library is committed to serving patrons of all ages, abilities, lifestyles, and income levels. And by its very nature a library Friends group exists to help fund that commitment. Thus, exists Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library (FOSSPL), an all-volunteer 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization.
Our library is just four years of age, so we’re the youngest Friends group in the whole Sarasota County Library System.
Despite our youth, FOSSPL has made its mark raising funds with membership dues, by conducting a highly successful author luncheon, car shows, concerts, book sales, raffles, Giving Tuesday and Giving Challenge campaigns, and hosting Food Truck Fridays 11-2 in the library parking lot. FOSSPL also runs a well-stocked, used bookstore Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to to 4 p.m. It’s adjacent to the library on the Suncoast Technical College Campus at Cranberry and Toledo Blade.
Like most nonprofits, FOSSPL depends on the energy and expertise of its volunteers, and it is looking for folks to round out its bookstore staff, to serve on its Executive Board or Advisory Committee, and to assist with a variety of fundraising projects. FOSSPL is hoping to recruit cheerful library lovers, greeters, retirees, book sorters, moms, writers, bookworms, accountants, attorneys, avid readers, dads, financial/planned giving advisors, bibliophiles, snow/sunbirds who want to make new friends, and anyone else who wants to give back to their community in a meaningful way.
With additional help, the Shannon Staub Library can continue to offer programs and services like these which FOSSPL funded: Toddler and Baby Time, Meet the Author, Adult Coloring, Anime and Lego clubs, Zumba lessons, Creation Station, Sewing Classes (we bought the sewing machines), Observe the Moon, Bird Watching (we bought the binoculars), Dungeons and Dragons (we pay for the Dragon Master and the online app), Story Time, Hallow-Teen, Fairy Houses, Comic Book Day, Flag Football, Young Readers and Writers, Face Painting, Grab & Go Crafts, Knitting Corner, Mr. Grinch (well, yes, we bought the costume), and many more. Clearly FOSSPL makes a difference in the community.
Interested in breaking up your boring pool-lounging routine? Become a FOSSPL member. Join us in our work; we’re flexible. Come to our bookstore and chat with staff. Pick up a membership application there. Apply online at www.friendsofsspl.org.
Questions? Email friendsofsspl@gmail.com or call Membership Chair Tiffany Simpson at 732-300-0570. Annual dues are $25 individual, $30 family, and $100 for businesses.
This coming Tuesday, November 30, is Giving Tuesday. Please consider using some of your Black Friday savings to support FOSSPL and its mission by making a donation in our bookstore. Or, on our website, tap the pink support us tab and then the blue make a donation tab.
