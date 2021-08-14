I have a confession to make. I suffer from FOMO.
No, it isn’t a rare skin condition or dietary deficiency. FOMO stands for Fear of Missing Out. And when I say I suffer from it, maybe suffer is a strong word.
There is a wealth of rabbit holes I could tunnel down on any given day, as our mission is broad and our county so deserving of support. In fact, I love our work so much I want to be involved in literally everything.
When I was hired as executive director here at UWCC, just about four years ago, it was my first time leading employees. Much like Alice in Wonderland, I was curious, and poised to dive headfirst into each and every nearby rabbit hole.
However, delegate, delegate, delegate has been the resounding feedback I have received from our board of directors. If you are a person with FOMO, you know that is easier said than done.
Fortunately, I spend my work days surrounded by incredible people who are passionate about what they do. Together we strive to work within our individual sweet spots, typically only traveling down the rabbit holes of our unique expertise.
I am not going to lie, since the pandemic hit, it has been busy. Who am I kidding? It has always been busy, but it’s ramped up now. I’m not sure if there are more rabbits, but there sure seem to be more rabbit holes to tempt my gaze.
More than ever, our mission of mobilizing the community is critical. But if we truly intend to succeed in our mission for the benefit of the people of Charlotte County, I must push past my Fear (of Missing Out) and focus. In great need of fresh inspiration and strategy, last week I was in virtual attendance of the Global Leadership Summit. And boy, oh boy, did I get it.
Reflecting on the knowledge, wisdom and humor that was presented at the summit, I couldn’t settle on just one or two nuggets. I think subconsciously I assume that you have FOMO, too, and would be uncomfortable if I didn’t give you all the nuggets.
Take what you like; leave the rest.
Lessons from the 2021 Global Leadership Summit:
• The best leaders trust and empower others, delegating and letting go.
• If risk is avoided, greatness is limited.
• Instead of asking “what’s the worst thing that can happen?” ask “what’s the best thing that can happen?”
• Are people more excited when I enter or leave a room?
• Give your team space to do their best work.
• I can’t give what I don’t have.
• Lead like the buffalo who turns into the storm and persists.
• Strive to be the same person in every area of my life. Have a clear vision of all parts of me and let that direct my road map.
• Start with the problem and this will drive creativity.
• Breakthrough work takes time and we must create the conditions for ideas to flourish.
• Inspire, Remind, Encourage.
• More than ever, your team needs a minute of “time with no assignment” —to think, breathe, ponder, plan and create.
• Boredom may be valuable evidence that you are in the wrong place in that moment.
• Napping is the new hustle.
• Eradicate the shame of rest and replace it with the pride of self-care.
Many times we go to a conference or have additional learning opportunities and we run straight to the next thing. Today, I reflect and I commit to being the best me I can be — for my family and friends, for my team, and for our community and every person who needs hope.
