Good day to all! First, I need to apologize for a misstatement in my last column. The Alsace-Lorraine region is located in northeast France, not northwest as incorrectly stated. Second, normally I would begin promoting our annual Florida Frontier Days Festival. Unfortunately, though, we’ve had to cancel this year.
Did you know that George Brown, a prominent businessman in early Punta Gorda, was likely the area’s first, equal opportunity employer? Mr. Brown arrived in the area around 1893 from Charleston, South Carolina, and first worked for the DeSoto Phosphate Mining Company in Liverpool, a now vanished river town in DeSoto County near today’s Sunnybreeze Golf Course. He and his crew built and maintained the company’s drying bins and barges.
In 1893, the company was sold and reorganized as the Peace River Phosphate Mining Company. Captain Albert Dewey purchased its fleet of wooden barges and formed the Charlotte Harbor Lighterage Company, hauling phosphate from Liverpool to ocean going freighters waiting at Punta Gorda. Several years later, Brown, an accomplished woodworker, formed a partnership with Peter Miller, also African–American, establishing their own business just upriver from Punta Gorda in the Cleveland community, building and maintaining barges for Dewey. Wooden barges had to be hauled out for cleaning and tarring every 90 days or so.
In 1896, Brown purchased his first lot on Taylor Street in Punta Gorda’s Block 33 from Captain Dewey. Over ensuing years, he acquired additional lots, eventually assembling a large parcel which he sold to newly formed Charlotte County in 1927 for its courthouse site. The historic courthouse stands proudly today at the corner of Taylor and West Olympia Avenue, with a mural depicting George Brown.
As the 20th century dawned, discovery of more abundant sources of phosphate in Polk County, led to dwindling shipments from Punta Gorda. The Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad also laid track from Liverpool to Boca Grande and in 1909 began moving phosphate to waiting ships in that manner, devastating Punta Gorda’s port. Captain Dewey soon moved his operations north to Port Inglis on Withlacoochee Bay. Foreseeing a dramatic shift in his business plan, Brown bought out Miller and purchased several additional acres of riverfront property in Cleveland.
Soon, Cleveland Marine Steam Ways, today the location of Palms and Pines Mobile Home Park on Riverside Drive, capable of handling vessels of up to 80 feet in length, was in business catering to prominent yachtsmen wintering in Charlotte Harbor.
He operated the steam ways until his retirement in 1945 and was known for hiring and paying workers based on their ability, rather than race. Mr. Brown died in November 1951 at age 83 and is interred at the Lieutenant Carl A. Bailey Memorial Cemetery next to his daughter Ruth and second wife Tommy. Reporting his death, the Punta Gorda Herald stated at one time he had owned half the land in the city.
Visit Charlotte County online library resources to view photographs of George Brown, his home on Cleveland Avenue, family members, and phosphate related operations. Select “Library Catalog”, click on “Physical Items”, then “Archive Search”. Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. You can also view a tour of the Punta Gorda Archive at Log into Facebook. Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs are offered.
