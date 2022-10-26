Frank Desguin

Frank Desguin

Good Day to all!

Did you know one of the area’s early residents was a farmer, circuit riding preacher, store owner, homesteader, postmaster, real estate salesman, and newspaper columnist?


AShistory071819b.jpg

Arriving in Florida from Kentucky in 1882, the Rev. George W. Gatewood would count those living in Nocatee, Owens and Pine Level. He listed his occupation in the 1920 census as “census enumerator.”

