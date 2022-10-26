Good Day to all!
Did you know one of the area’s early residents was a farmer, circuit riding preacher, store owner, homesteader, postmaster, real estate salesman, and newspaper columnist?
George W. Gatewood, born in 1862, was from Louisville, Kentucky. At around 20 years of age he was a farmhand for Judson Tanner. When Mrs. Tanner took ill, the family decided to sell their farm and move to Florida. Gatewood was asked to come along and help with the move.
The nine-week journey, by covered wagon, took them to Fort Dade (Dade City) by late 1882.
After farming in the Fort Dade area for about five years, George decided he wanted to be a preacher. Although never ordained, Reverend Gatewood received his license to preach from the Fort Dade circuit of the Methodist church. It’s said an acquaintance, upon hearing he was taking up preaching, remarked that Gatewood must have mistaken the voice of a hoot owl for that of the Lord.
The next year he was assigned to the Caloosahatchee Circuit headquartered in Alva, just upriver from Fort Myers. Traveling on horseback and often camping in the wilderness, Reverend Gatewood ministered to the scattered settlers over his 100-mile circuit.
In 1892, he was reassigned to Chokoloskee in today’s Collier County, serving the 10,000 Islands circuit, where he established the first church in Everglades City. By this time, he had married Minnie Clark from Leesburg.
Needing to supplement his meager income due to a growing family, Gatewood went into the mercantile business, buying a small store in Fort Myers which he moved to Sanibel Island, where his daughter Irene was born. He also had a small store in New Prospect, now North Fort Myers. In 1902 he opened a store in Punta Gorda where he resided with his family until 1907.
Then, it seems, he was overcome by the pioneering spirit once again.
The northeast area of what is now Charlotte County had recently been opened to homesteading and the reverend was interested. Homesteaders could claim 160 acres by filing a fee, less than $15, at the courthouse in Arcadia. Remember, we were still part of DeSoto County. They could then “prove” their claim over a five-year period by improving the land; that is, turning 3 or more acres into productive land, building a home, and occupying it for at least three months in each of three of those five years.
In addition to farming, Gatewood operated a general store and was appointed postmaster of Bermont, a now vanished settlement near the intersection of State Road 74 (Bermont Road) and State Road 31. He also continued preaching, attending to the residents’ spiritual needs with weekly services in the school house.
By 1917, George and Minnie were ready to give up their pioneer lifestyle, moving back to Punta Gorda and getting into the real estate business.
Reverend Gatewood was also quite the writer, composing columns for several area newspapers, particularly the Punta Gorda Herald. He published his memoirs, “Ox Cart to Airplane Era,” in 1939 at 77 years of age.
Minnie Gatewood passed away in 1944 and the reverend three years later. Both are interred at Indian Springs Cemetery.
The Gatewoods’ home on Sullivan Street still stands, having survived several hurricanes, although “lifted” a bit, occupied by their great-grandchildren.
Visit Charlotte County’s website to view photographs of the Gatewood family. Select “Community Services,” then “Libraries and History.” Click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line.
Gatewood-related items can also be found at the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Select “Online Collection,” then “Keyword Search” and enter the search criteria.
Check out History Services’ “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks” project. It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15, 2021 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services”, then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.” Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits,” or phone 941-629-7278, to find out what history related programs and videos are available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.