If it wasn't for that darn COVID-19, Ginger Jones would be dancing up a storm today.
You see, Ginger turns 100 today and she's spent probably 85 years or more of her life on the dance floor. As a matter of fact, she was dancing a couple of times a week at the Cultural Center at the age of 99 until the virus shut things down. She actually credits her dancing — and a good drink every once in a while — to her longevity.
Ginger's adoptive parents — Dominic and Kathie Cretacci — will make sure there is a little spark in her celebration. The couple, who first met Ginger when they were playing at a dance, have plans for a drive-by celebration that will include several members of Dominic's Mustang Club.
Ginger has a life's story that I thought was worth telling. She has very limited sight now and can't hear too well, but she lives by herself and has learned to cook even with her challenges. She's been married three times — or was it four, I lost track — and outlived two of her husbands.
Her life has been full of adventures as she has always been a person who wanted to do things her way and was never afraid to take on something new. She's done that despite a rocky start to life that saw her birth mother hand her over to a couple on the shore of Lake Michigan when she was only 9 months old.
"My mother was from Lithuania and my father from Russia, but they never married," Ginger said she later learned. "They were going to put me in an orphanage but a couple that were on the beach that day asked if they could have me. They became my foster family."
Ginger met her first husband when she was 16. He had stopped in the 21-degrees-below freezing weather in Racine, Wisconsin to offer her two girlfriends a ride. They wanted to introduce him to Ginger. And, a year and half later, they were married.
He was shipped to Bakersfield, California with the Air Force, and she joined him there. They were married eight years and had two boys before they divorced. "He was having too much fun with some of the nurses," Ginger said.
In 1951, she married again. It was a fella she met through her girlfriends in Bakersfield. That marriage lasted 13 years and produced another son and a daughter. That husband, Gene, was killed while driving in a dust storm and getting hit by two cars. He was 34.
Her next few years saw her take up photography and move to Carmel, California. But she eventually returned to Racine until the people she worked for sent her to Florida. She liked it. She stayed and became a bartender.
"I never drank until I was 30," she told me as she sipped on a vodka and orange juice. "But I decided to open my own business in St. Petersburg. I leased a bar at a Ramada Inn, put in a dance floor and ran it."
That's where she met her next husband. He came in one night, had a drink and told his friend, "I'm gonna marry that girl."
Ginger and the friend reacted the same way: "Right!" But he was persistent even though he was 18 years younger.
Ginger and Jimmy moved to Port Charlotte in 2002. The couple were a familiar sight on dance floors all over the area. They met Dominic and Kathie at the American Legion where the two were performing as the duo — Just for Fun.
Jimmy and Dominic hit it off and they all became good friends. But, soon after Hurricane Charley hit, Jimmy passed away in 2005. That's when Kathie and Dominic decided to become Ginger's adopted parents.
Since then, before COVID-19, she's been a regular on local dance floors, making lots of new boyfriends along the way. She said she is a "natural" dancer and has never had lessons. You can find her all over Facebook.
She says she has never taken medicine but swallows 30 vitamin pills a day.
"And I have never been sick," she said.
"If I wake up in the middle of the night, I just fix a brandy and cherry or vodka and orange juice and go back to bed."
That's Ginger. Always doing it her way.
John Hackworth is the Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary editor for The Daily Sun. He can be reached at John.Hackworth@YourSun.com.
