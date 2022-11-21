I am usually a very glass-is-half-full person. I enjoy life, people and my job.
But my usual bountiful list of things I am thankful for is a little short this year.
Of course I’m thankful to have the health I have. While not perfect, I’m still kickin’. Three deaths in my immediate family in five months has been a real downer, but did help me appreciate I’m still here.
Hurricane Ian did nothing to cheer me up. If someone would come get their roof (the whole roof) out of my back yard it would be nice.
But one thing we can all give thanks for are the volunteers from all over the nation who have ventured here to help Hurricane Ian victims.
The groups and organizations are too many to mention in the space I have. But we’re thankful for the meals they served, the tarps they put on and all the other things they’ve done for us.
One group in particular has caught my attention.
They have come to Southwest Florida from all over the U.S.
Mostly ex-military, but many of them are first responders. All are volunteers. They are helping clear debris. The go into homes that may no longer be safe. They put on blue tarps. They do about anything needed in a crisis.
They’re called Team Rubicon, and there are about 100,000 of them working to help others — not only in the U.S. but all over the world.
Alandra Swords came to Port Charlotte from Washington state. She’s a former Marine who served until a training accident forced her into a medical discharge. She’s one of the logistics team that is staying at The D.N. McQueen American Legion Post 103 in Punta Gorda, sleeping on Red Cross cots.
It’s not Swords’ first rodeo. Nor is it a first-time experience for most of the Team Rubicon volunteers.
“We’ve been to Ukraine to offer medical aid and instruction, the Bahamas a year or two ago when they had a big hurricane,” Swords said. “We were in Oregon in 2019 when they had a big winter storm that was so dense people couldn’t get out of their homes for two or three days. We went in there with chain saws to get them out.”
Swords said there are about 300 Greyshirts (the term they use for those in the field) in Southwest Florida right now. She’s be here since Oct. 28 helping organize requests for help.
When she’s not with Team Rubicon, she’s a part-time volunteer firefighter and EMT.
The team has stayed busy, as you can imagine.
“We’ve had 12,000 requests for help,” she said.
Response is determined by how badly help is needed and what insurance companies are doing to help.
There are fresh members of the team coming and going every week.
“These people are lawyers, doctors, executives — they come from all walks of life,” said John Dollinger, Post 103 commander. “They’re sleeping in our main hall. Others are at Centennial Park in trailers and some are down in Lee and DeSoto counties.”
Tell them John said how thankful we are for their help.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.