There are two reasons that someone reaches out to United Way of Charlotte County. They are either looking to get help or give help. We serve as the liaison, mobilizing the givers in ways that benefit those in need.
Some of my favorite givers are the 19 members of our Board of Directors.
Collectively, this team of volunteers from our community provides oversight and guidance to ensure that UWCC pursues its goals with ethics and integrity. Individually, each member brings unique skillsets, experience and ideas to help us advance our mission.
I have spent time recently meeting with each board member to gain insight on their motivation and aspirations as a part of UWCC’s Board of Directors. I could ask the question 19 times and receive 19 different answers, but even those different answers all said to me that each board member’s motivation for serving was quite simply to give back to Charlotte County.
They want to give help, and in doing so, give hope.
Our local United Way is more than just an organization. Our story is rich with individuals who know that alone their efforts will only go so far, but when united, we can make tremendous impact. These individuals are the heart and soul of this organization.
The next chapter in our story brings three characters that are new to our board, but not new to serving Charlotte County. Allow me to introduce a trio of givers who have signed on to the UWCC mission to mobilize the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty.
Austin Dodd is the store manager at the Punta Gorda Crossing Publix. United Way of Charlotte County has a 40-plus-year relationship with Publix Super Markets and values input and support from their staff. When she is not traveling, cruising or enjoying live concerts with her husband, Austin is spoiling her twin nephews. She is a known leader in the Publix family and brings experience from serving on other United Way boards. Austin stated, “I joined United Way to find out more about the organization and how they help the community. It’s helped me learn how they provide assistance to Publix associates when they are in a crisis.”
Standing united with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is important to us and we are happy to welcome Public Information Officer Claudette Smith. She is a Charlotte County native, married with three children ranging in age from 10 months to 10 years. “I wanted to join the United Way board to help the community that I grew up in. This community raised me and I want to give back to my neighbors.” We look to Claudette for her creativity and strong strategic communication skills to better share the story of the need and the impact of our work.
Our resource development team is involved with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce and its executive director, Bob White. He has been heavily engaged in the community for 10 years and brings a wealth of understanding of the challenges of local business and our ALICE population. Bob and his beautiful wife have been married for 17 years. Bob shared, “The impact that United Way makes in Charlotte County is second to none. This impact resonates with me and I’m proud to be part of it.”
We get many calls from Charlotte County residents who are looking for ways to get help. We value every one of those calls and direct them as best we can to resources that will meet their needs. And we also value the calls we receive from Charlotte County residents who want to give back. We mobilize those individuals to give the help that others in our community so desperately need.
Serving on a nonprofit Board of Directors is a true act of service that affords each member many opportunities to give help and give hope. The UWCC team and I welcome the newest members of our board, and we thank those members who continue to serve. A full list of our Board of Directors can be found at www.unitedwayccfl.org/board-directors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.