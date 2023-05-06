Angie Matthiessen

Angie Matthiessen

When tax season begins, the white gloves come out.

In 2023, 35 volunteers worked alongside United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) staff to operate the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) for another successful season of free tax preparation in our community. They reviewed W2s and 1099s. They asked questions to determine tax credit eligibility. They double-checked Social Security numbers and addresses.


   

For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments