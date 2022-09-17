Clerodendrum are a genus of often underused landscape plants that offer an exotic look that no other plants possess.
With common names like shooting star, blue butterfly bush, Pagoda flower and java glory bower, this group of plants provides exotic, glorious flowers that stir the imagination.
Mostly considered woody to semi-woody in nature, some of these shrubs (and some vines) are often available in local garden centers and all do well in our area.
Perhaps one of the most common clerodendrum available is the one called shooting star or Clerodendrum quadriloculare. This shrub can grow unpruned upwards to 15 feet tall and can be carefully trained into a small tree.
Beyond its huge starburst-like clusters of white to pinkish flowers, the large tropical leaves are green on top and purple underneath.
One cultivar called “brandonii” has variegated leaves giving this shrub an enhanced exotic extra flare.
Best in full sun, the shooting star is very adaptable to many soils types and conditions. The large flowers clusters are made up of tubular individual flowers that appear in late winter. The un-opened flower buds look just like cotton swabs.
Because of this late winter flowering, prune right after they flower. Pruning after this time will likely sacrifice some of the flowers that would have come out for the late winter display. The only negative aspect on the shooting star is its habit of sending out many suckers which can form an invasive colony of plants.
Keep these suckers pruned out to avoid escape into natural areas.
Another clerodendrum species that I see available at many garden centers is called the blue butterfly bush, botanically known as rotheca ugandense. And, just as its name implies, the small individual blue and violet blossoms do look exactly like small butterflies complete with antennas.
Growing up to ten feet tall and wide, this evergreen shrub can be pruned as needed because the flowers occur on the new growth. This clerodendrum prefers partial shade and is best adapted to hardiness zones 10 and 11.
Any frost or freeze damage from cold winters will most often regrow without too much problem. Another relative, rotheca incisa, or the musical note flower, has white flowers that resemble the shape of a musical note — very unique.
The Pagoda flower or clerodendrum paniculatum is also fairly common in Charlotte County landscapes. The Pagoda flower has large 12-inch leaves with multiple stems that can reach 5 feet tall. The magnificent, tiered flower clusters grow up to one foot tall and appear orange to reddish in color lasting from summer through the fall.
The flower head forms a pyramid shape that does resemble a pagoda. It is a quick-growing shrub that needs a good amount of growing room which develops best in full sun. Keep on guard as this clerodendrum can also send out many suckers into the surrounding landscape.
The java glory bower or clerodendrum speciosissimum is another similar clerodendrum with clusters of bright scarlet flowers. I have had this one In the past and was very pleased with its colorful features. However, one drawback is its aggressive suckering behavior. As such, keep it in-bounds or avoid it altogether as the UF/IFAS Assessment of Non-Native Plants in Florida’s Natural Areas lists its use as “caution” in our part of Florida.
A few clerodendrum species grow as vines best used on arbors and pergolas. One large vining species, clerodendrum splendens or glory bower vine, sports scarlet red clusters of flowers in season.
Another vining type, clerodendrum thomsoniae, or bleeding heart vine, produces red and white heart-shaped flowers.
Clerodendrum are a variable group of woody plants that have outstanding flowers and tropical interest. They can be aggressive growers and some may sucker, so keep them contained. But, if you want something different — try one of these shrubs in your landscape.
For more information on all types of shrubs suitable for Charlotte County, you can also call the Master Gardener Volunteer Helpdesk from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer.
