A local Java Glory Bower in full bloom

Clerodendrum are a genus of often underused landscape plants that offer an exotic look that no other plants possess.

With common names like shooting star, blue butterfly bush, Pagoda flower and java glory bower, this group of plants provides exotic, glorious flowers that stir the imagination.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

