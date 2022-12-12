I’m not sure why I took the alternate path to my office from home last week. But something told me to turn right on Flamingo Boulevard and then take Edgewater Drive to work.
As I passed Community Life Church, I saw them. Two or three red semis with huge letters on the side saying God’s Pit Crew.
Maybe these are the people I need (in more ways than one).
If you read this column regularly, you know I have mentioned out of all the destruction to my home from Hurricane Ian, the biggest question I had was how to extract a whole roof from my backyard. Yes, a roof from a home more than a block away flew into my backyard and landed intact.
At first we thought it was our roof and were prepared for a lot of water coming from the ceiling. And we did get some drips from the ceiling, but, when we got up the next morning, our roof was still there.
Someone else’s roof was in our backyard, laying partially on what used to be a fence.
I’ve inquired to several places about who could help me get rid of that roof. I was running into dead ends. That’s no surprise since everyone is pretty doggone busy nowadays.
But when I saw those big, red trucks, I thought “just maybe.”
So I turned around and went back.
When I pulled into the parking lot, a nice lady came out to greet me. I told her my problem and she directed me inside the church, where I was told to fill out a request for help.
I was skeptical because the fella who helped me said the crew was pulling out and heading home in three days and they had a lot of work to do before then.
But I signed up.
I worked from home Thursday, thinking they might come by. No luck.
Friday — their last day in town — I had just finished my Abbe’s doughnuts when my new cellphone rang.
It was a pit crew member. They asked if I was home and if they could come by.
“Well heck yes,” I said.
Kurt Melby, a retired construction business owner from Tulsa, Oklahoma, parked his big truck in front of my home and went behind my house to scan the challenge.
He was working with Steve Carty, a retired insurance agent from Virginia.
They had to tear down part of what was left of my fence to get his big Bobcat into the backyard. I grimaced a little at the sight of its treads tearing up my yard. But it was a small price to pay.
The Bobcat tore up the 40-by-50-foot roof in 20 minutes and took it to the curb.
Steve helped me put the fence back they had taken down to get into the yard. It won’t hold my dogs in, but it’s back up, mostly.
They had the Bobcat back on the truck in no time and were ready to head to Englewood to help a family whose mobile home was destroyed.
It was kinda like the Lone Ranger. They didn’t expect money, not even a donation. They didn’t even ask if I wanted to pray with them.
But, I’ll pray for them. Their unselfishness is the right message Christians should be sending.
