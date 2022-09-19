I called Verceal Whitaker to talk about old times this week. Ted Osburn answered the phone.
It was a shock. You see, Ted died several years ago. But it was his voice on the recording that said I could “leave a message.”
“My daughter said I should erase it, but I just can’t,” Verceal said.
Ted and Verceal were members of a close-knit bunch that I became friends with more than 20 years ago. It all centered around the musical group The Platters.
Verceal, Wilson Williams and Al Holland were members of the Platters reincarnation that traveled not only throughout Florida but even overseas to spin their nostalgia to appreciative audiences. Monroe Powell joined them as lead singer in many of their concerts.
Williams, Holland and Verceal put on shows more than once at the old Reflections nightclub in the Litchfield Inn on U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte. The hotel is long gone, but the memories are fresh.
Wilson and Osburn were angling to buy or lease the club and proved they could draw a crowd by bringing in some great acts — with the help of booking guru Cord Cosler — and getting anywhere from $30 to $45 a seat for sell-out shows.
The Drifters, with Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Bill Pinckney, were a huge draw. And a Beach Boys tribute band featuring Matt Jardine, son of Beach Boys original Al Jardine, and original Beach Boy David Marks also sold the place out.
I remember after Jardine and the group performed, I was sitting at a table with Williams, Holland, Osburn and Cosler. We were all happy about the turnout and praising the professionalism and performance we had just seen.
Only two of us are still alive. It just doesn’t seem real.
We lost Williams in 2019 and Holland just a few months later. Both of them left their mark on Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.
Williams was always the man with a plan and a dream. Holland was a beloved musician who was more intimate with his audience and could always be counted on to help nonprofits turn a profit. Osburn was the man who made the schedule and made sure the sound equipment was just right. He was also devoted to Verceal.
One night, after a concert, he sat and told me about the courtship and how he bought a washing machine and dryer for her that he believes finally convinced her he was serious.
Williams and Verceal met in Virginia many years ago. When he left for Michigan and Motown, he convinced her to follow him.
That’s where they met Holland and formed a band called Attraction. They were a hit, adding David Johnson and Robert and Wendy Williamson to the group. From there, they decided Florida’s sunshine suited them better and they came south, adding Kelly Fagen to the mix.
“That was in 1986,” Verceal said. “All of those guys are still in Fort Myers, but they don’t play often any more.”
Verceal works at South Port Square now and has cut back on her performances.
“I hardly, if ever, do any single performances now,” she said. “I do work with a group called Collaboration out of Fort Myers. We play some Mondays at Fort Myers Beach and have been in Marco Island.”
She said she spoke with Monroe Powell about a year ago. He’s 88 now and living in Las Vegas — a town that suits him just right.
I’m sure they talked about the old times.
They were good times, with good friends. I miss them all.
