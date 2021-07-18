Chef Danny Cortes is in the house. And now that he’s catering, it could be your house.
One Friday evening in mid-July, Jayna Cortes, dressed up in crisp black and white, stood proudly atop jeweled black heels behind the counter of a little Whidden Industrial Park unit that’s never looked so good.
She could have been bartending at a fine-dining establishment, just like she was when she first met her husband, Chef Danny Cortes.
Lighting a row of tealights on the lobby’s faux-marble mantle, she mused, “Sometimes we miss the fine-dining world.”
That’s where Danny spent most of his 20-year career — drawn to high-end, high-volume restaurants that let him grow — the original Turtle Club, Benedetto’s Steakhouse, Bella Napoli, River City Grill, Table 209, Opus, JD’s Bistro.
Even after jumping the executive-chef track to work alongside his father, Cesar, in his family’s taco truck empire, he never stopped innovating.
His soon-to-be-expanded gourmet Mexican trailer — Danny’s Food Truck — first introduced local truck customers to the addictively juicy California taco trend, quesabirrias, and continues to add creative specials like fusiony Tapatio Ramen noodles with birria meat.
Now, after 2½ years in the truck, Chef Danny has his own brick and mortar — Gourmet Plates Catering & Events — where he can spread his wings beyond Mexican food and have his own commissary supporting other truck owners, too.
For one of Gourmet Plates’ first official jobs — a graduation party at the North Port Aquatic Center — Danny served rolls, salad and chafing dishes piled high with teen-friendly shrimp scampi, mac and cheese, and chicken Alfredo.
His personal favorites are all kinds of seafood — oysters, shrimp, mussels, lobster, salmon, crab — which he prepares impeccably.
He wants people to know that he can make anything.
For his first Friday night takeout-only dinner, friends and family brought home melt-in-their-mouth 16-ounce ribeye and lobster tail, or lemon-beurre-blanc, crab-encrusted salmon, with garlic mashed and fresh broccoli or asparagus, plus bread and salad.
Chef Danny is back cooking gourmet, but Jayna couldn’t help joking, “Do you want hot or mild sauce with that? Onions, lime and cilantro?”
Gourmet Plates Catering & Events ($$), 941-258-4682, is at 4290 James St., (second right off Whidden Boulevard), Unit 1, Charlotte Harbor.
To arrange catering, text Danny at 941-258-4682. Like the Gourmet Plates Catering & Events Facebook page @Gourmet-plates-catering-events to receive takeout-only dinner announcements. Delivery available on request.
THE GHOST OF GUY FIERI
Like Gourmet Plates, ghost kitchens offer no place to dine.
Unlike Gourmet Plates, they’re ephemeral popups.
Delivery-only, sometimes allowing pickup, ghost kitchens emerged out of pandemic pushback to dining in, attaching themselves to existing brick-and-mortar kitchens.
They continue to haunt the scene because they still fill a need and can survive on little labor.
And now they’ll give you the outlandish likes of bacon-wrapped, fire-roasted jalapeño poppers, stuffed with andouille and pimento cream cheese, glazed in bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, delivered to your front door.
Or maybe you’d rather have Bacon Mac N Cheese Burger, with SMC and Donkey Sauce?
Then finish things off with a Cheesecake Challenge bristling with ripple chips that mimic its creator’s signature “do.”
Early this year, Guy Fieri — the over-the-top, frosty-spiked Food Network host — started spreading Flavortown all over the country, opening more than 100 ghost Flavortown Kitchens in 34 states, 14 of them in Florida and one at Sarasota’s Brio Italian Grille.
Flavortowns operate out of restaurant kitchens including Bertucci’s, Bravo! Italian Kitchen, Brio and Buca di Beppo. All four chains are owned by Robert Earl, who co-founded Virtual Dining Concepts as well as Chicken Guy! Restaurant, with Fieri.
Flavortown Kitchen’s menu includes a glossary to such insider Fiericisms as SMC (super melty cheese) and Donkey Sauce (basically, aioli).
This guy — whose vast Times Square American Kitchen & Grill was reviled everywhere from Yelp to an Anthony Bourdain roast, then Times reviewer Pete Wells’ viral zero-star review — just doesn’t give up.
He’s still a Food Network star, hosting both “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.” Most recently, he partnered with the National Restaurant Association on the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which raised more than $21.5 million for restaurant workers displaced during the pandemic.
He even dared return to Times Square, to open a Flavortown Kitchen there.
Shut the front door. Please.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen ($$), 888-395-3942, 190 University Town Center Drive, delivers daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., if you’re within range.
