Frank Desguin

Frank Desguin

 SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD

Good day to all!

Did you know the widow of one of this country’s most recognized industrialists helped build an early Punta Gorda church? Samuel Colt’s success in mass producing the revolver had made him one of the nation’s wealthiest men at the time of his death in 1862. Some 20 to 30 years later, his widow Elizabeth and their only son, Caldwell, prominent citizens of Hartford, Connecticut, had become fond of wintering in Saint Augustine and Punta Gorda.


“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Society. Visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-613-3228 or temporarily, 941-769-1270, for more information.

The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments