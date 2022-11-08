Did you know the widow of one of this country’s most recognized industrialists helped build an early Punta Gorda church? Samuel Colt’s success in mass producing the revolver had made him one of the nation’s wealthiest men at the time of his death in 1862. Some 20 to 30 years later, his widow Elizabeth and their only son, Caldwell, prominent citizens of Hartford, Connecticut, had become fond of wintering in Saint Augustine and Punta Gorda.
Punta Gorda’s attraction was its new luxurious hotel and the waters of Charlotte Harbor, where Caldwell spent his time yachting and living a playboy’s life. For a time, his two-masted ketch, the Oriole, was even moored at Punta Gorda. Caldwell, an inventor in his own right, was envisioned as the future leader of his father’s company. However, a pampered life led him to other pursuits.
In the early 1890s, local Episcopalians decided it was time to build their own church as several other congregations had begun to do, so in 1893 Albert Gilchrist, a future governor of Florida, donated land at the northeast corner of Cross Street (U.S. 41 south) and Virginia Avenue. Initially to be the Saint James Episcopal Church, Elizabeth Colt offered to donate necessary lumber if the name was changed to Church of the Good Shepherd, after her family church in Hartford, built in memory of Samuel.
Funds accumulated slowly, then Caldwell died tragically at Punta Gorda in 1894, only 35 years of age. The Colts were staying at the Hotel Punta Gorda and although several rumors circulated, the official cause of death was tonsillitis. His untimely death resulted in additional contributions to the local congregation from Mrs. Colt in the form of money and a stained-glass window created by Louis Tiffany, inscribed in memory of Caldwell Hart Colt.
The sanctuary was completed in late 1895 and the first pastor was Samuel Hodgman. The pioneer church remained in use until outgrown by its congregation in the 1970s. Initial plans to move it to a larger parcel at the corner of Henry and Shreve streets proved cost prohibitive. Consequently, a larger building, adhering to the original style as closely as possible, was completed on the site in May 1980. Father Roy Tuff is the current pastor and a grieving mother’s gift remains in place behind the altar.
Visit Charlotte County’s website to view photographs of the Oriole and the original Church of the Good Shepherd. Select “Community Services,” then “Libraries and History.” Click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search." Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. Colt related items can also be found at the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Select “Online Collection,” then “Keyword Search” and enter the search criteria.
Check out History Services’ “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks” project. It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15, 2021 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.” Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits”, or phone 941-629-7278, to find out what history related programs and videos are available.
"Did You Know" appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Society.
