Local author James Abraham and Charles Edwards, a New Jersey transplant, were talking after church one Sunday.
Edwards wanted some fresh-squeezed orange juice. That shouldn't be a problem in Florida, he reckoned.
"I said 'let me get my car keys,'" Abraham told me last week. "He was shocked there was nowhere close (in Punta Gorda) where we could get some."
That revelation lit a spark. Abraham and Edwards became the co-founders of the Happy Hour Marketplace, a Friday-only farmers market/flea market experiment that has become popular in Punta Gorda. The market is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each week on Fridays and, besides offering fresh foods and crafts, it has become home to a regular hootenanny.
But, I'm getting ahead of myself.
Abraham and Edwards had a difficult time finding the right place for their market. They finally decided to approach City Hall with the idea of renting space in the Bailey Brothers Park at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Abraham really liked the idea of drawing people to a place that was once the center of activity for the Black community in Punta Gorda.
"It was the epicenter of the Black community. There was a very popular restaurant there at one time," Abraham said. "(Going there) was like going downtown. They had a pool hall, bars, restaurants. And the Bailey brothers home was right across the street from where the park is now."
If you didn't know of the Bailey brothers, there were seven of them and they all served their country with distinction in the Armed Services from World War II to the Vietnam War. The city built the park in their honor in 2015.
The Happy Hour Marketplace has been going on for several weeks now, battling the summer heat to work out the kinks and draw vendors before the season begins.
Naomi Pringle is one of the vendors. She sells books and you might find her at a microphone reading one of her manuscripts.
"We have some great vendors there," she said. "There is a lady who sells souvenirs — one-of-a-kind things. She says she goes to other markets but this is the best one she has been to.
"I have lived in Charlotte County 20 years and have never experienced an event where white and Black folks socialize so readily."
Abraham said vendors include a woman who raises goats and makes body products from their milk. A Realtor is there to encourage people to get into the business and bring more diversity to the profession in Charlotte County. Of course there are fresh fruits and vegetables, a soul food guy and a cookie lady.
One of the neat things about the market is a stage where vendors and visitors might break out their guitar and start singing any time. Some of the others there often join in. It's a real spontaneous swell of voices and instruments — kind of like a mini-guitar army.
Abraham said the market is beginning to catch on. He said they chose Friday so as not to compete with the other two, long-established farmers markets in the city on Saturdays and Sundays. He hinted, though, that it would be convenient for a vendor from out of town to come to Punta Gorda and hit all three markets on a weekend.
"We have a group of regulars," he said. "If we make it through the summer (heat) and get our mistakes ironed out I think we will be in high gear when the season starts."
